ALDOI CONDUCTING LIABILITY INSURANCE DATA CALL

8/14/2025

Commissioner Mark Fowler announced the Department of Insurance is conducting a Liability Insurance Coverage data call to analyze the impact of liability insurance coverage on insurance claims costs.

All insurers licensed in Alabama for personal and commercial automobile, personal and commercial umbrella, commercial general liability (homeowners excluded), and medical and other professional liability coverage are subject to the data call.

Insurers will receive an electronic message directly from the actuarial firm handling the data call, Risk and Regulatory Consulting, LLC, which will include a cover memorandum and instructions, documents, templates, and guidance needed to comply with the data call.

Please submit all questions about this data call to ALLiabilityInsuranceCoverageDataCall@rsmus.com