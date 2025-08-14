Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,034 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,045 in the last 365 days.

ALDOI CONDUCTING LIABILITY INSURANCE DATA CALL

Contact: Jennifer Bowen
(334) 269-3550

8/14/2025

Commissioner Mark Fowler announced the Department of Insurance is conducting a Liability Insurance Coverage data call to analyze the impact of liability insurance coverage on insurance claims costs.

All insurers licensed in Alabama for personal and commercial automobile, personal and commercial umbrella, commercial general liability (homeowners excluded), and medical and other professional liability coverage are subject to the data call. 

Insurers will receive an electronic message directly from the actuarial firm handling the data call, Risk and Regulatory Consulting, LLC, which will include a cover memorandum and instructions, documents, templates, and guidance needed to comply with the data call.

Please submit all questions about this data call to ALLiabilityInsuranceCoverageDataCall@rsmus.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

ALDOI CONDUCTING LIABILITY INSURANCE DATA CALL

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more