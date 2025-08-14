Honduran National Sentenced to 18 Years In Prison for Role in International Cocaine Trafficking Conspiracy

A Honduran national was sentenced today to over 18 years in prison for participating in an international drug trafficking conspiracy.

“Working with Belizean authorities, the Justice Department dismantled a major international drug trafficking operation before more than a ton of cocaine could be transported internationally,” said Acting Assistant Attorney General Matthew R. Galeotti of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division. “Transnational criminal networks that move vast quantities of narcotics pose a direct threat to the safety and health of the American people. Through strong coordination with our foreign partners, we continue to attack the problem before narcotics cross our borders.”

“This case is proof that there is no safe haven for those who poison our communities from abroad,” said Administrator Terrance Cole of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). “A ton of cocaine was stopped before it could ever reach our streets, and a key player in that operation will now spend years behind bars. DEA will continue to hunt down cartel operatives wherever they are — from remote airstrips to the highest levels of their networks — and we will bring them to justice.”

According to court documents, Carlos Humberto Henriquez Gomez, 57, of San Pedro Sula, Honduras, was a member of a transnational drug trafficking organization that used a U.S.-registered aircraft to transport more than a ton of cocaine from Venezuela to Belize.

Henriquez Gomez played a key role in planning and carrying out the operation. In 2018, he traveled to Belize to inspect a clandestine airstrip for suitability to land a narcotics-laden aircraft. In 2019, he returned to prepare the airstrip for arrival, then assisted in offloading the cocaine for transport within Belize. Authorities intercepted the aircraft and a vehicle carrying the narcotics, seizing more than 1,300 kilograms of cocaine.

The DEA Orlando District Office investigated the case. The Belize Police Department’s Anti-Narcotics Unit and DEA Belize provided critical assistance. Henriquez Gomez’s capture and transfer to Washington, D.C., were made possible thanks to key coordination between U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the U.S. Marshals Service, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas.

Trial Attorneys Douglas Meisel and Colleen King of the Criminal Division’s Narcotic and Dangerous Drug Section prosecuted the case.

This case is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime. Operation Take Back America streamlines efforts and resources from the Department’s Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces and Project Safe Neighborhood.