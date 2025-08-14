Join MDC on Missouri River canoe trip Sept. 6 near St. Joseph

Body

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – Paddle trips are a great way to get exercise, socialize, and develop a new skill while admiring the natural beauty of Missouri’s waterways. Join the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) for a 12-mile canoe trip at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 6, floating the Missouri River from Nodaway Island Access to French Bottom Access.

All participants for Saturday’s trip must first attend a safety training session at 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 5, at Belcher Branch Lake boat ramp. MDC staff will explain paddling basics and address how to be safe on the water.

Participants will meet for the canoe trip at French Bottom Access in St. Joseph at 9 a.m. on Saturday morning. Leaving personal vehicles there, MDC staff will shuttle paddlers up to Nodaway Island Access where the provided canoes, paddles, and flotation devices will be waiting. The 12-mile paddle will embark around 10 a.m., and participants can expect to stay on the water until 3 or 4 p.m.

Participants should dress appropriately for wet and muddy conditions. While canoe equipment is provided, participants are responsible for bringing their own water, snacks, lunch, sunscreen, and other personal items.

Registration is required. This trip is intended for participants ages 16 and older. To register for both the canoe trip and preliminary safety training, visit https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/210642.

Direct questions to MDC Conservation Education District Supervisor TJ Peacher at thomas.peacher@mdc.mo.gov or call 816-271-3100.

Keep up with all MDC events and programs in the Northwest region by subscribing to text or email updates at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP.