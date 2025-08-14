Enjoy stream fishing program Sept. 6 on Big Sugar Creek

Body

PINEVILLE, Mo. – Fishing a stream from the bank or by wading through its shallow parts is a great way to catch fish and to enjoy the area’s outdoor beauty.

People can learn more about fishing an Ozarks stream at the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) program “Stream Fishing – Big Sugar Creek.” This program will be from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 6 at MDC’s Deep Ford Access in McDonald County. At this program, MDC Office Supervisor Tim Smith will lead participants in stream-fishing trip on this MDC-owned access on Big Sugar Creek near Pineville. This program is part of a series of stream-fishing programs being put on by the staff at MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center in Joplin. These programs are designed to provide hands-on fishing opportunities at a variety of stream locations in the southwest corner of the state.

Participants in the Sept. 6 program are encouraged to bring their own fishing equipment and bait, but a limited amount of equipment will be available. Participants between the ages of 16 and 64, unless otherwise exempt, must possess a valid Missouri fishing permit. Individuals under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. People can register for this event at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/209306

For details about this program or for directions to Deep Ford Access, people can contact Smith at Tim.Smith@mdc.mo.gov.

MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center is located at 201 W. Riviera Drive in Joplin. People can stay informed about upcoming virtual and in-person programs at the Shoal Creek Center by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. They can sign up for Shoal Creek Center text alerts by calling 417-629-3434.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.



