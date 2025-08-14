Liberty Power Innovations Announced as Title Sponsor at 2025 Permian Power Connection Conference

https://powerpermian.com/

The inaugural Permian Power Conference is attracting strong support from industry leaders. It is happening September 29-30, 2025 in Midland, Texas.

MIDLAND, TX, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Permian Power Connection is thrilled to announce Liberty Power Innovations (LPI, a subsidiary of Liberty Energy) as the Title Sponsor for the inaugural Permian Power Connection Conference, taking place September 29-30, 2025, at the Horseshoe Arena in Midland, Texas.This landmark event is dedicated to advancing the regional electric power market. It will bring together power-focused executives from all facets of the electricity industry to explore challenges and opportunities in the Permian Basin’s rapidly evolving power landscape. There are still many opportunities for companies to join this great event alongside LPI and dozens of other sponsors and speakers also confirmed.As a leading provider of technology-driven energy services, LPI and Liberty Energy lead the way in Permian power with reliable and flexible energy infrastructure solutions. Their commitment to innovation and operational excellence aligns seamlessly with Permian Power Connection’s mission to connect power leaders, promote collaboration, and drive the advancement of Permian power infrastructure. As Title Sponsor, Liberty Power Innovations will play a key role in shaping the event's discussions around electrification, distributed power solutions, and supplying future electricity demand in West Texas and New Mexico, where oil and gas companies are electrifying the oilfield, and technology firms are installing power-intensive facilities such as AI data centers and cryptocurrency mining operations."Liberty Energy is honored to sponsor the Permian Power Connection 2025 Conference ,” said Richard Bradsby, President of Liberty Power Innovations. “As a cornerstone of global energy production, the Permian Basin plays a vital role in powering our future. This conference offers an invaluable forum to engage with industry leaders, exchange ideas, and drive innovation toward a robust energy landscape. Our sponsorship reflects our deep commitment to the region and its stakeholders, and we look forward to contributing to impactful discussions while showcasing our cutting-edge solutions.”The Permian Power Connection 2025 Conference will feature a dynamic lineup of knowledge sessions, speakers, and exhibits that appeal to multidisciplinary decision makers in the regional power market. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with industry leaders, explore cutting-edge ideas and equipment, and forge strategic partnerships to address the region’s power constraints and demand growth. The event will also include exclusive networking opportunities, blending the worlds of oil and gas, renewable energy, technology, and finance.“We are thrilled to partner with Liberty Power Innovations as our Title Sponsor for the Permian Power Connection 2025 Conference,” said Peter Cook, Managing Partner of Permian Power Connection. “Their leadership, people, technology, and focus on this region make them ideal stakeholders in this exciting new event. Together, we aim to create the right event at the right time in the right place to collaborate in the Permian electric power market.”The conference, being held in the heart of the Permian Basin, is designed for capital allocators, infrastructure builders, equipment and service providers, power consumers, and power suppliers. Participating will be valuable to a wide cross-section of electron-focused professionals - including AI data centers, cryptocurrency, oil and gas, renewable energy, fuelers, and distributed power equipment and service suppliers. In addition to the event, Permian Power Connection’s weekly newsletter keeps a host of industry executives informed with topical news and analysis, further supporting the industry’s growth and development.For more information about the Permian Power Connection 2025 Conference, including registration, sponsorship opportunities, speakers, other sponsors, and the agenda, please visit:Join us, Liberty Power Innovations, and the rest of the industry in Midland this September 29-30 to be part of the conversation shaping the future of energy.About Permian Power ConnectionFormed in 2025 by energy industry veterans Peter Cook and Joseph Triepke, Permian Power Connection is the first conference and newsletter platform tailored to executives engaged in the Permian Basin’s electric power market. The platform serves decision-makers in industrial power consumption, supply, infrastructure, and investment, fostering collaboration and innovation to meet the region’s growing power demand. For more information, please visit www.powerpermian.com , or contact power@powerpermian.comAbout Liberty EnergyLiberty Energy Inc. (NYSE: LBRT) is a leading energy services company. Liberty is one of the largest providers of completion services and technologies to onshore oil, natural gas, and enhanced geothermal energy producers in North America. Liberty also owns and operates Liberty Power Innovations LLC, providing advanced distributed power and energy storage solutions for the commercial and industrial, data center, energy, and mining industries. Liberty was founded in 2011 with a relentless focus on value creation through a culture of innovation and excellence and the development of next generation technology. Liberty is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. For more information, please visit www.libertyenergy.com and www.libertypowerinnovations.com , or contact Media Relations at media@libertyenergy.com

