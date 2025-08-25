A Silent Auction At The 2025 Permian Power Conference Will Support The Bettering Human Lives Foundation Charity

At the conference in Midland this September 29-30, bids on auction items including lunch and golf with top O&G CEOs will support an important charity.

MIDLAND, TX, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Permian Power Connection has chosen the Bettering Human Lives Foundation as the Featured Charity for the 2025 Permian Power Connection Conference , being held September 29-30, 2025 at the Horseshoe Arena in Midland, Texas.To raise money for the Foundation, Permian Power Connection will be holding a silent auction at the Conference, giving attendees the opportunity to bid on fantastic experiences and items.The featured auction items include rare opportunities to spend one-on-one time with some of the biggest names in the energy business! How would you like to have an exclusive lunch with the CEO of the biggest natural gas producer in the United States?Here are four examples of some of the incredible items available at this auction, with all proceeds benefiting our featured charity:1. Exclusive Lunch Meeting with Ron Gusek, CEO of Liberty Energy. Join Ron for an exclusive lunch in Denver, CO. With nearly 30 years in oil and gas, Ron’s leadership has driven innovation in hydraulic fracturing across the globe. Don’t miss this chance to gain in-person insights directly from a visionary energy leader.2. Exclusive Lunch Meeting with Nick Dell'Osso, President & CEO of Expand Energy, the nation's top gas producing E&P company. Join Nick for an exclusive lunch in Oklahoma City. A top oil and gas executive, Nick offers unparalleled insights into natural gas given his firm's leadership in the Haynesville and Marcellus shales.3. Exclusive Lunch Meeting with Mike Howard, CEO of Howard Energy Partners. Enjoy an exclusive lunch with Mike in Denver, CO. As a leading voice in the midstream industry and head of one of North America’s largest privately held energy companies, this is a rare chance to engage one-on-one with a top energy executive.4. A Round of Golf with Alan Armstrong, recent past President & CEO (and current Executive Chairman) of Williams. Join Alan for a round at South Hills in Tulsa. This is a unique opportunity to spend a day building your relationship with a top leader from a large energy infrastructure company.Permian Power Connection Conference organizers are actively collecting more items and commitments to be included in the silent auction. In addition to unique experiences, we'll have some great items to take back to your office as well, such as a custom-made pair of high end cowboy boots. Any conference sponsor, supporting organization, or attendee can donate items for the silent auction. Please contact Pete Cook (pete@powerpermian.com) or Anne Hyre (Anne.Hyre@betteringhumanlives.org) to make your donation.All auction proceeds will go directly to the Bettering Human Lives Foundation.Only those registered for the Permian Power Connection Conference will have the opportunity to bid on these items. There will not be online bidding (the auction will be conducted in the exhibit hall at the event, with instructions provided on location).The Bettering Human Lives Foundation is a 501c3 organization. Any donations made are tax deductible for their fair market value. Winning bids for auction items are also tax deductible for any amount paid above the fair market value. Donation letters will be provided by the Bettering Human Lives Foundation.Here is more information about our featured charity. Inspired by Liberty Energy’s commitment to better human lives through low-impact, affordable energy, the Bettering Human Lives Foundation strives to liberate women and girls from the daily burden of fuel collection and cooking in smoke-filled environments, enabling them to pursue education, income-generating activities, and a better quality of life. The shared goal is clear: to provide clean cookstoves to as many households as possible, driving positive change, improved health, and new opportunities for those in need.Bettering Human Lives Foundation isn’t giving out clean cookstoves. They are laying the foundation for sustainable, long term success by providing loans to micro and small businesses to enable those companies to set up the infrastructure and local businesses to change communities and local economies.Founded by Secretary of Energy Chris Wright (before he was Secretary of Energy), the foundation is led by Anne Hyre and the Board of Directors includes Ron Gusek (CEO, Liberty Energy), Nick Dell-Osso (President and CEO, Expand Energy), Vicki Hollub (President and CEO, Occidental Petroleum), Alan Armstrong (former President & CEO and current Executive Chairman of Williams Companies), Hardy Murchison (Founder and CEO, Encino Energy), Stephen Green (Retired President, Chevron North America), Soma Somasundaram (President and CEO, ChampionX), Frank Tsuru (Founder and CEO, Momentum), Les Csorba (Partner, Heidrick & Struggles), Laura Lane (VP and Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Chevron Corporation), Shelly Lambertz (EVP, Chief Culture and Administrative Officer, Continental Resources), John Lindsay (President and CEO, Helmerich & Payne), Wil VanLoh (Founder and CEO, Quantum Capital Group), and Paul Vitek (Retired CFO and Founding Partner, Liberty Resources and Liberty Energy). See more about BHL here Permian Power Connection is pleased to support the Foundation as our featured Charity of the 2025 conference. This September 29-30 at the Horseshoe Arena in Midland, TX, the conference will gather a large group of power-focused executives from oil and gas, AI data centers, tech, cryptocurrency, renewables, battery storage, micro-grids, nuclear, electric power as a service, mobile power gen, CNG, capital markets, utilities, government, equipment, engineering, and construction. The multi-disciplinary attendees of this event share common interests in building the robust Permian electric power stack of the future.This conference is the right place at the right time to network with the right people to implement the right solutions in regional power (including off-grid and utility sources).Come to learn, share, transact, and forge partnerships with your Permian power peers!Join us for a great time and bid on some great items to benefit a great cause.More details, sponsorship, and general registration can be seen online here: https://powerpermian.com/2025-conference/

