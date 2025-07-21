Permian Power Connection Launches New Conference With Strong Industry Support, Coming To Midland Texas In September 2025

https://powerpermian.com/

Energy leaders are plugging into a first-of-a-kind event, focused on Permian Basin electric power business risks and opportunities. Join the movement!

MIDLAND, TX, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Permian Power Connection is thrilled to announce a timely new energy industry conference in the heart of the Permian Basin. This electricity power focused event is scheduled for September 29-30, 2025 at the Horseshoe Arena in Midland, Texas ( see more details ).Multi-disciplinary executives and investors will attend this conference from oil & gas, renewables, technology (AI data centers and cryptocurrency), distributed energy, grid power, government, and equipment to do business and advance the region’s power infrastructure.The agenda, delegate list, and exhibits will focus on business aspects of Permian electrons - come to learn, share, transact, and forge partnerships with your Permian power peers.Many sponsors will bring their equipment on trailers to showcase in a large outdoor exhibit area (in addition to having booths indoors).Importantly, the conference introduction has been met with high interest from key industry players in the power market. Ahead of today's formal launch press release, the event has already attracted strong industry sponsorship from leaders including:- Liberty Power Innovations, Title Sponsor- Chevron, Platinum Sponsor- ProPWR, Platinum Sponsor- Conduit Power, Platinum Sponsor- FO PERMIAN Partners LLC, Platinum Sponsor- ITC, Gold Sponsor- Flotek, Gold Sponsor- Signal Power Group, Gold Sponsor- Other confirmed sponsors and supporting organizations include: Texas Energy Group, Verde Training, Northstar Energy Solutions, TG Fuels, National Service Alliance, Viotas, Downing Power Consulting, Permian Basin Petroleum Association (PBPA), Texas Blockchain Council, Texas Nuclear Alliance, and the Energy Espresso podcastDiscussions are underway with dozens more industry leaders about speaking and sponsoring. Over 20 industry executive speakers are already confirmed, and the preliminary agenda can be seen online . Event organizers expect to announce many additional conference participants soon, building on the early industry support for the new forum.Interested parties are encouraged to visit the conference website to keep up with agenda and sponsor additions, see the remaining sponsorship opportunities and event details, or sign up online: https://powerpermian.com/2025-conference/ Also of note, the conference is being developed with input from an Advisory Council of highly respected industry executives. Permian Power Connection Council members are still being invited and confirmed, and initial Council members include:- Richard Bradsby, Liberty Power Innovations- Travis Simmering, PROPWR- Andy Deck, HiVolt Energy- John Turner, Atlas Energy Solutions- Jose Ortega, FO PERMIAN Partners LLC- Nancy Zakhour, Clean Energy Services- Beau Egert, Conduit Power- Matt Crawford, Dynamis Power Solutions- Pete Cook, Permian Power Connection- Joseph Triepke, Permian Power Connection- more being added..."The overwhelmingly positive response to our pre-launch event invitations underscores the urgent need this new local conference aspires to fill," said Pete Cook, Managing Partner at Permian Power Connection. "Permian Basin power demand is forecast to quadruple by the 2030s, driven by oilfield electrification, tech demand from AI data centers and crypto & urban growth. While the already power-constrained region is primed for a once-in-a-generation power infrastructure boom, neither local business decision makers nor incoming power consumers, such as tech firms from Silicon Valley, have had a local summit dedicated to business-focused discussions and networking around Permian electrons until now."The event will feature a social and open experience, with two high-impact main stage panels bookending each day, leaving plenty of time for networking in both the outdoor and indoor exhibit areas, where targeted information sessions will be presented on sector-specific stages and in sponsor breakout areas, with cutting edge solutions on display."The Permian Basin has fueled America and the world for over a century — now it’s powering the future and fueling the rise of AI," said Jose Ortega, Permian Power Connection Advisory Council Member and Partner at FO PERMIAN Partners LLC. "From oil fields to GPU racks, we’re turning West Texas grit into global computing power. We did it with shale gas, oil, water, and sand — and now we’re doing it again with electrons. The same spirit that lit the lamps of the past is now lighting the path to tomorrow."The Permian Power Connection event is tailored to the needs of senior executives on both the supply and demand sides of Permian electrical power. The networking and agenda will be relevant to professionals from O&G, AI data centers, tech, cryptocurrency, renewables, battery storage, micro-grids, nuclear, electric power as a service, mobile power gen, CNG, capital markets, utilities / grid power, government, equipment, engineering, consulting, and construction. The conference is designed to enhance opportunities for all attendees by a) fostering cross-disciplinary collaboration, and b) empowering specialty deep dives."This conference will be the right place at the right time to network with the right people to implement the right solutions in Permian power," said Joseph Triepke, Managing Partner at Permian Power Connection. "As an energy veteran with local roots, raised in Odessa, I'm excited to play a part in bringing this important local power industry conference to West Texas."Please join us and the rest of the industry this September 29-30 at the Horseshoe Arena in Midland, TX to connect with your Permian power peers.Visit the website to sign up or see more details: https://powerpermian.com/2025-conference/

