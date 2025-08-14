MPD Investigating Benning Heights Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in Northeast.

On Wednesday, August 13, 2025, at approximately 11:01 a.m., Fifth District officers responded to the 3300 block of 15th Street, Northeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult female, inside of the location, unconscious but breathing, suffering gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS transported the victim to an area hospital, and after all lifesaving efforts, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 36-year-old Mignon Brown-Massey, of Northeast, DC.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25123234

###