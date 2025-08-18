Louisville Dental Assistant School Announces Opening

Louisville Dental Assisting School Mortenson Family Dental

12-week hands-on program in Louisville equips students with the skills and certification to launch rewarding dental assistant careers.

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Louisville Dental Assistant School Announces OpeningLouisville Dental Assistant School is thrilled to announce the opening of its new location. From August, aspiring dental professionals in Louisville, Kentucky have a new allied healthcare option: a 12-week dental assistant program that includes in-person, hands-on training in a real dental office. Conveniently located at 3701 Hopewell Rd, Jeffersontown, Louisville, KY 40299, the school aims to educate aspiring dentistry workers on the skills and certification they need to become dental assistants.“Our program will help local healthcare employers better serve their communities, while allowing students to graduate debt-free and begin a career in the dental field,” said Nancy West, Louisville Dental Assistant School Program Manager.Louisville’s newest dental assistant school prepares students to work alongside other professionals in the dental field, through a curriculum that helps students graduate debt-free in 12 weeks. Students participate in onsite, hands-on labs through a local dental partner clinic. They conclude the certification with an 80-hour externship, one that allows learners to work under the direct guidance of experienced dental professionals in Kentucky.The goal is to make hands-on, dental assistant training accessible while helping students to graduate debt-free and save tens of thousands of dollars compared to traditional training options. To accomplish this goal, Louisville Dental Assistant School offers flexible payment options. Students can choose to pay in full or choose from a variety of plan options. Students can also work with the school to create a custom payment plan that aligns with their budget and needs.By attending Louisville Dental Assistant School, students will grow industry-ready in weeks, developing skills in office sterilization, dental anatomy and physiology, radiography, dental instruments, and digital charting. Additionally, students train on administration skills in billing and coding, maintaining patient electronic health records, and general office management.“Bringing our dental assistant school to Louisville reflects our mission to create education that works — for students and for the healthcare industry,” said Chris Lofton, CEO at Zollege . “We’re here to equip learners with the tools they need to build strong, rewarding futures.”Once students complete their certification through Louisville Dental Assistant School, they’re eligible to find employment in a variety of dental clinics within their community.Learn more about the certification and program curriculum here . Limited seats are available. Interested individuals can apply to reserve their seat.About Louisville Dental Assistant SchoolLouisville Dental Assistant School educates aspiring dental assistants on the skills and certification they need to become dental assistants. Upon passing the Certified Dental Assistant exam from the Dental Assisting National Board, students receive their CDA certificate.Louisville Dental Assistant School is located at 3701 Hopewell Rd, Louisville, KY 40299.About Mortenson Family Dental Join Louisville Dental Assistant School and train in a real dental office at Mortenson Family Dental.At Mortenson Family Dental – Jeffersontown, they believe a healthy smile is the foundation for confidence, well-being, and lifelong health. For years, they’ve been proud to serve the Jeffersontown community with compassionate, patient-centered dental care for the whole family. From routine cleanings and preventive care to advanced restorative and cosmetic treatments, their friendly and highly trained team is committed to making every visit comfortable, convenient, and stress-free.About ZollegeZollege was founded in 2010 by Dr. Ince, a dentist who found it difficult to find properly trained dental assistants to hire. Since then, Zollege has grown to operate 140 campuses across the United States, in partnership with local doctors and dentists. Each year, they help around 8,000 students graduate debt-free and find success in dental and medical assistant careers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.