State revokes, suspends licenses, certifications, registrations of health care providers (08-14-2025)

For immediate release: August 14, 2025 (25-097)

Contact: DOH Communications

Public inquiries: Health Systems Customer Service 360-236-4700

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has revoked or suspended the licenses, certifications, or registrations of the following health care providers in our state. The department has also immediately suspended the credentials of people who have been prohibited from practicing in other states.

The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nurses, counselors). Information about disciplinary action taken against medical doctors and physician assistants can be found on the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) website. Questions about WMC disciplinary actions can be sent to media@wmc.wa.gov.

Information about health care providers is on the agency’s website. Click on “Health Care Provider Lookup” under the “Find it Fast” section of the Department of Health website (doh.wa.gov). The site includes information about a health care provider’s license status, the expiration and renewal date of their credential, disciplinary actions and copies of legal documents issued after July 1998. This information is also available by calling 360-236-4700. Consumers who think a health care provider acted unprofessionally are also encouraged to call and report their complaint.

King County

In July 2025 the Department of Health and Mary M. Harder (NA00185335) entered an agreed order that surrenders Harder’s registered nursing assistant credential. Harder may never resume the practice of nursing assistance in Washington state. In February 2024, she admitted to sharing patients’ medical information and giving expired, non-prescribed medications to a patient.

Kittitas County

In July 2025 the Department of Health indefinitely suspended Jasmine Marcel Walker’s (CM61104274) medical assistant credential. Walker failed to comply with a 2022 stipulation and did not respond to the department’s 2024 statement of charges.

Pierce County

In June 2025 the Chiropractic Quality Assurance Commission indefinitely suspended Alexx Delta’s (CH60691394) credential to practice as a chiropractor. Delta practiced with an expired credential from August 2022 to January 2024 and admitted to providing treatment without a valid license. Delta did not respond to the department’s statement of charges or submit a request for a hearing.

Spokane County

In June 2025 the Department of Health indefinitely suspended Rosalie Anne Dora’s (CG61482149, CP60572131) agency affiliated counselor and substance use disorder professional credentials under an agreed order. Dora failed to comply with a 2022 stipulation and 2024 agreement.

In July 2025 the Department of Health indefinitely suspended Tina Marie Seals’s (NC61514975, NA61487715) certified nursing assistant and registered nursing assistant credentials. Seals transferred a patient without the required assistance, resulting in injury. She did not respond to the department’s statement of charges.

Yakima County

In June 2025 the Pharmacy Quality Assurance Commission indefinitely suspended Evangelina Corona’s (VB60925813, VA61161282) pharmacy technician and pharmacy assistant credentials. Between November 2021 and May 2022, Corona stole over-the-counter medication from her employer and did not respond to the department’s statement of charges or submit a request for a hearing.

In June 2025 the Department of Health indefinitely suspended Roseanne Marie Johnson’s (CP61093265) substance use disorder professional credential. In November 2023, Johnson failed to comply with a required drug test and admitted to alcohol use. She did not respond to the department’s statement of charges.

