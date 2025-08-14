This summer, clerk magistrates and court professionals from across the state gathered at the 2025 National Association for Court Management (NACM) Annual Conference, a landmark event celebrating NACM’s 40th Anniversary, focused on advancing court innovation, strengthening professional development, and fostering nationwide networking relationships. The event’s theme, “Promoting Public Trust & Confidence through Service & Collaboration,” offered sessions that explored data-driven decision making, ethics, legal integration of artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity practices, as well as sessions focused on individual and team professional development.

This national conference was held in Omaha from July 20th – 24th at the CHI Conference Center and boasted over 650 total attendees. The Nebraska Judicial Branch was well represented with approximately 90 attendees from both county and district courts. Attendees left with practical tools, insights into national practices, and a renewed sense of purpose and connection to the broader court professional community.



Submitted by Samantha Besemer, Director of Court Education, Judicial Branch Education