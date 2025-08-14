Submit Release
Police to maintain peace while respecting law, everyone’s right to public assembly

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior Ivica Dačić stated today that 27 police officers were injured in the violence that occurred on the streets of Serbia last night, while 47 people were taken to official premises.

