Prime Minister condemns all forms of violence, undemocratic behaviour by those with opposing views

Prime Minister Professor Đuro Macut, MD, DSc, addressing gatherings and unrest in the streets of Serbian cities during the night, as well as the attacks on the premises of the ruling political party, condemned all forms of violence and undemocratic behaviour by those with opposing views.

