NOTICE: Notice of Intent – Office of Forestry – Forest Landowner Assistance

In accordance with the Administrative Procedure Act, R.S. 49:950, et seq., and pursuant to the authority set forth in 3:4276 and 3:3, notice is hereby given that the Department of Agriculture and Forestry, through the Office of Forestry, intends to amend LAC 7:XXXIX.701 relative to forest landowner assistance. Louisiana R.S. 3:4276 establishes the State Forester’s authority to direct landowner assistance to encourage reforestation and sustainable land management. The Department intends to amend LAC 7:XXXIX.701 to increase the for-hire forestry management services. The Department, under the direction of the State Forester shall provide private landowners assistance with the management of their forestlands.
The Notice of Intent was published in the July 20 th edition of the Louisiana Register.
