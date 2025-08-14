CBP and LAX Roll Out Passenger Processing Technology at Tom Bradley International Terminal

EPP utilizes advanced facial comparison technology and biometric software to provide a touchless, seamless, and secure arrival experience.

LOS ANGELES—With the summer travel season in full swing, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced today that the Enhanced Passenger Processing (EPP) technology is fully operational at Los Angeles International Airport's (LAX) Tom Bradley International Terminal, as well as Terminal 7. The partnership between Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA) and CBP was instrumental in implementing the technology in June.

The innovative biometric solution is designed to streamline international arrivals experiences for U.S. citizens, reducing wait times in the international arrivals process.

When a U.S. citizen arrives at the inspection area, auto-capture cameras operated by CBP officers capture their photo using biometric facial comparison technology.

LAX is the one of the first large-scale airports in the country where EPP has been deployed. At Tom Bradley Terminal, CBP officers processed nearly 10.4 million arrivals in 2024, making it the busiest single terminal in the country for foreign traveler arrivals processing.

“EPP is just a part of CBP’s Airport Modernization efforts at utilizing a next-gen solution which creates efficiencies in processing, allowing the CBP officer to focus on traveler interaction, said Andrew H. Douglas, CBP Acting Director of Los Angeles Field Office. “The goal of Airport Modernization is to enhance national security and enforcement capabilities through an efficient and lawful travel experience, reducing the administrative burden on CBP officers.”

Within seconds, the system compares the live image to photos already in CBP's holdings, verifies the traveler's identity and citizenship status, runs law enforcement vetting, and creates a crossing record.

"This technology represents our shared commitment to enhancing both security and the passenger experience," said John Ackerman, Chief Executive Officer of Los Angeles World Airports. "As we prepare for world class events, innovations like EPP are critical to our readiness and demonstrate our commitment to 21st-century solutions for modern travelers."

Since launching EPP nationally, CBP officials have observed a 25% reduction in wait times for U.S. citizens.

“While the process is efficient and touchless, CBP officers are still on hand to instruct passengers on the process and assist them at any given point during screening, as well as take customs declarations and ask questions. Any passenger wishing to not participate in the EPP process will need to notify an officer and they will then go through the standard entry process,” said Oscar Acuña CBP Acting LAX Port Director.

The EPP deployment at LAX represents a successful public-private partnership model. LAWA funded the procurement of tablets and established dedicated Wi-Fi connectivity for the Tom Bradley International Terminal's Federal Inspection Service area, while CBP provided the technical expertise and operational oversight.

EPP is part of LAWA's broader modernization program, which includes terminal improvements, transportation enhancements, and technology upgrades designed to handle increasing passenger volumes while maintaining world-class service standards.

U.S. citizens using EPP experience the same high level of security assurance with fewer steps and reduced processing time. The technology allows CBP officers to focus on traveler interaction and higher-risk travelers while automating routine processing for eligible U.S. citizens with no enforcement concerns.

LAX intends to deploy EPP technology to Terminal 2 Federal Inspection Service area in the near future.