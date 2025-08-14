Mauro Electric Inc. Expands into Full-Service HVAC, Offering Heating, Cooling, and Electrical Expertise All in One Place

Heat pump newly installed by Mauro Electric Inc., showcasing the company’s expanded full-service HVAC offerings.

Mauro Electric Inc. Expands into Full-Service HVAC, Offering Heating, Cooling, and Electrical Expertise in One Trusted Source

We realized many of our customers needed HVAC work right after we completed electrical projects, and it made sense to offer both services under one roof,” — Ricky Mauro, owner of Mauro Electric, Inc.

BOTHELL, WA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mauro Electric Inc., a trusted, family-owned electrical contractor serving King, Snohomish, Island, and Skagit counties since 1998, is proud to announce the expansion of its services to include full-scale HVAC solutions . With this addition, residential and commercial customers can now rely on Mauro Electric for both their heating and cooling needs, along with the company’s established electrical expertise.The expansion marks an important milestone for Mauro Electric Inc., which has built its reputation over more than 25 years by delivering safe, reliable, and high-quality electrical work. Now, with a newly obtained HVAC contractor license (License # MAUROEH750JW, Washington Labor & Industries), the company is fully equipped to install, service, and maintain heating and cooling systems with the same commitment to excellence that customers have come to expect.FULL-SERVICE HVAC INSTALLATION AND REPAIRMauro Electric’s HVAC services will cover a wide range of needs, from complete system installations to routine maintenance and emergency repairs. Customers can turn to the company for:▪️New HVAC system installations for homes, offices, and commercial facilities▪️Mini-split system installations for energy-efficient temperature control▪️Furnace installation, service, and repair to keep spaces warm during the winter▪️Air conditioning installation, service, and repair for comfort during hot summer months▪️Preventative maintenance programs to keep systems running at peak efficiency year-roundBy integrating HVAC installation and service with electrical capabilities, Mauro Electric can provide a streamlined experience for clients. This is especially beneficial for projects that require both trades, such as upgrading to a more energy-efficient heating system, adding central air conditioning, or installing a backup generator that works seamlessly with HVAC systems.ONE CALL FOR ALL HEATING, COOLING, AND ELECTRICAL NEEDS“We realized many of our customers needed HVAC work right after we completed electrical projects, and it made sense to offer both services under one roof,” said a Ricky Mauro, owner and Master Electrician. “Now, whether you need your home rewired, a new furnace installed, or your air conditioner repaired, you can make one call and know the job will be done right.”The company’s dual focus enables it to troubleshoot and address issues that may involve both electrical and HVAC systems, thereby reducing downtime, cutting costs, and enhancing safety for customers.COMMITMENT TO QUALITY AND COMMUNITYAs a second-generation, family-run business, Mauro Electric is deeply rooted in the local community and committed to providing exceptional customer service. From initial consultation to project completion, customers can expect transparent communication, licensed and insured workmanship, and a dedication to doing the job right the first time.For HVAC or electrical service requests, please contact Mauro Electric at 360-654-7703 or visit www.mauroelectricinc.com for a free quote today.ABOUT MAURO ELECTRIC INC.Founded in 1998 and based in Bothell, WA , Mauro Electric is a full-service electrical and HVAC contractor serving residential and commercial clients across King, Snohomish, Island, and Skagit counties. With more than 40 years of combined experience, the company offers electrical work, HVAC installation and service, panel upgrades, Generac generator installations, and more.

