North Carolina wine competition celebrates 20 years of excellence

RALEIGH -- The North Carolina Wine & Grape Council recently awarded more than 275 medals as it celebrated 20 years of exceptional winemaking and judging at the North Carolina Wine Competition.

“North Carolina continues to produce award-winning wines, ciders and mead products as evidenced by this recent competition,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “This year’s event brought together top judges, winemakers and experts from across the country to evaluate more than 300 wines from over 39 North Carolina producers.”

From traditional European varietals to native Muscadine and innovative hybrid blends, the event showcased the incredible range and quality of North Carolina's wine industry.

Award Winners

This year’s top honors go to:

1. Best in Show ‘Muscadine’ -- Hinnant Family Vineyards of Pine Level (Johnston County) – 2024 Dangerous Waters White

2. Best in Show ‘Vinifera/Hybrid’ – Saint Paul Mountain Vineyards of Hendersonville (Henderson) – 2024 Albarino

3. Best in Show ‘Cider/Mead/Dessert’ – Noble Cider of Asheville (Buncombe) -Spice Merchant

Best in Categories

1. Best Mead – Stardust Cellar of North Wilkesboro (Wilkes) - Country Peach

2. Best Single Varietal Red Vinifera - Shadow Springs Vineyard of Hamptonville (Yadkin)- 2021 Petit Verdot

3. Best Red Blend Vinifera – Point Lookout Vineyards of Hendersonville (Henderson)– 2021 Cliffield

4. Best Single Varietal White Vinifera – Saint Paul Mountain Vineyard of Hendersonville (Henderson) – 2024 Albarino

5. Best Dessert/Fortified – Windsor Run Cellars of Hamptonville (Yadkin) – 2015 Midnight Run Grand Reserve

6. Best Hybrid Red -Jolo Winery & Vineyards of Pilot Mountain (Surry) – 2023 Pilot Fog

7. Best Hybrid White – Shadow Springs Vineyard of Hamptonville (Yadkin) - 2024 Seyval Blanc

8. Best Fruit Wine – Rock of Ages Winery & Vineyard of Hurdle Mills (Person) – NV Sangria

9. Best Cider – Noble Cider of Asheville (Buncombe County) – Spice Merchant

In addition to the wine awards, Sheryl McDavid, an American Wine Society Certified Judge who has been integral to the competition’s integrity and growth since 2005, was also honored for her 20th consecutive year of judging. McDavid was recognized with a Certificate of Appreciation from the N.C. Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services and Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler

“North Carolina’s wine industry continues to thrive because of the talent, dedication, and community behind it. It’s an honor to recognize those who have shaped this journey — from vineyard to glass,” said Nicole Chesney, executive director of the N.C. Wine & Grape Council.

For a full list of winners please visit www.ncwine.org

About the NC Wine & Grape Council

The North Carolina Wine & Grape Council promotes the growth of the state’s wine, cider and mead industries through education, marketing and support of quality-driven producers. With more than 200 wineries and vineyards across the state, North Carolina ranks in the top 10 wine-producing states in the U.S.

To learn more, visit www.ncwine.org or follow us on Instagram and Facebook@ncwine.