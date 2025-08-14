Soberlink Makes Accountability More Accessible with New Device Rental Options

The #1 alcohol monitoring technology is now available with no upfront equipment costs, offering greater access and flexibility without compromising quality.

Our goal is to support professionals and families by removing barriers and expanding access to trusted tools that make a real difference.” — Andy Rothman, Senior Vice President of Business Development at Soberlink

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Soberlink, the leader in remote alcohol monitoring technology, today announced a new way for clients to access its trusted system: monthly device rental options for the Soberlink Connect Device. With no upfront equipment costs, this update makes the company’s premier monitoring solution more accessible across its core markets of family law addiction treatment , and workplace compliance These new rental options underscore Soberlink’s commitment to empowering clients with control, all while preserving the quality, innovation, and reliability that define its technology. Customers can now choose between two affordable device rental options, available when paired with a monitoring plan: a 365-Day Rental at $19 per month or a 120-Day Rental at $29 per month. Each option requires the corresponding monitoring plan commitment and is available for shipping within the U.S.Soberlink continues to lead the industry with its facial recognition, tamper detection, real-time reporting, and best-in-class service, all within a secure, court-admissible platform backed by FDA-cleared technology. This standard of performance is trusted by thousands of medical professionals, courts, legal teams, and families worldwide.“We believe the best technology should be available to more people,” said Andy Rothman, Senior Vice President of Business Development at Soberlink. “Our goal is to support professionals and families by removing barriers and expanding access to trusted tools that make a real difference.”While some monitoring products prioritize affordability by limiting features, simplifying hardware, or offering minimal support, Soberlink has found a sustainable way to expand access while maintaining the highest standards. Backed by 15 years of industry experience, expert compliance resources, and a platform trusted by legal and clinical professionals, Soberlink continues to deliver dependable, professional-grade monitoring without compromise.About SoberlinkSoberlink is the premier remote alcohol monitoring system, combining cutting-edge technology with compassionate design to support accountability in recovery and family law. Since 2010, Soberlink has been the trusted choice of medical professionals, courts, and families seeking a discreet, court-admissible solution that promotes lasting change. The company’s FDA-cleared devices and secure cloud-based platform offer real-time insights and verified testing, setting the standard for reliability and trust in alcohol monitoring.To learn more or get started with the Soberlink Device Rental Program, visit soberlink.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.