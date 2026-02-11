Soberlink Named Silver Sponsor of the 19th Annual Collaborative Professionals of Washington Conference

Soberlink joins the 19th Annual CPW Conference as a Silver Sponsor, supporting collaborative divorce professionals focused on accountability.

TACOMA, WA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Collaborative divorce continues to evolve as professionals look for structured ways to manage high-conflict emotions while keeping families out of court.That work will take center stage at the Collaborative Professionals of Washington 19th Annual Conference, March 12–14, 2026, at the Marriott Tacoma Downtown.CPW’s mission is to connect Collaborative Law groups across Washington, support professional development, and promote the statewide growth and public acceptance of Collaborative practice. This year’s conference brings together practitioners from Washington, Oregon, British Columbia, and beyond for two and a half days of education and connection.Thursday’s full-day training features Dr. Lisa Herrick presenting “Turning Turmoil into Progress: Navigating the Toughest Emotions in Collaborative Divorce.” The interactive session will focus on balancing emotional attunement with forward momentum in high-conflict moments. Participants will explore techniques to help clients move through anguish, anxiety, and anger while strengthening interdisciplinary team effectiveness.Friday and Saturday include CPW’s Annual Meeting and a full conference agenda designed to provide practical tools and advanced skills for Collaborative professionals.Soberlink is proud to support CPW as a Silver Sponsor and to contribute to ongoing conversations around accountability, documented alcohol monitoring, and child-centered outcomes in Collaborative matters.We look forward to connecting in Tacoma.About SoberlinkSoberlink is a remote alcohol monitoring system used in family law cases nationwide. The system provides identity-verified, documented test results to support accountability, transparency, and informed decision-making in court-involved matters.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.