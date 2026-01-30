Soberlink Named Platinum Sponsor of AFCC California Chapter’s 2026 Annual Conference

Soberlink is a Platinum Sponsor of the AFCC California Chapter’s 2026 Annual Conference, supporting evidence-informed solutions for complex family law matters.

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Soberlink is proud to serve as a Platinum Sponsor of the AFCC California Chapter’s 2026 Annual Conference, taking place February 6–8, 2026, at the DoubleTree by Hilton Sacramento.Hosted by the AFCC California Chapter, the annual conference brings together family law attorneys, judicial officers, and mental health professionals from across California, the nation, and the international AFCC community. This year’s program, themed Practical Solutions for Complex Family Law Challenges, will address interdisciplinary approaches to resolving complex family law matters and supporting effective, child-focused outcomes.Used by legal and clinical professionals in family law cases nationwide, Soberlink offers court-admissible alcohol monitoring designed to support accountability. Soberlink will be present at the conference to share insight on monitoring practices commonly relied upon in custody and compliance matters. The system helps practitioners obtain consistent, documented results aligned with current family court standards.As a Platinum Sponsor, Soberlink will host a conference coffee break in support of the event’s educational programming.The conference will take place Friday through Sunday, February 6–8, 2026.For more information about the AFCC California Chapter’s 2026 Annual Conference, visit this link About SoberlinkSoberlink is a remote alcohol monitoring system used in family law cases nationwide. The system provides identity-verified, documented test results to support accountability, transparency, and informed decision-making in court-involved matters.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.