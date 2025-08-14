VSP BCI A-Troop East/Domestic Assault

Submit Release
STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A4004261

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Det SGT Lyle Decker                           

STATION: A-Troop East BCI                 

CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: May 2025

INCIDENT LOCATION: St Johnsbury

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED:  Justin Lamotte                                              

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Johnsbury, VT

 

ACCUSED:   Jazmyn Walker                                             

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Johnsbury, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

In May 2025 the Vermont State Police and the Department for Children and Families begin an investigation into injuries of a three month old infant. The infant was examined by staff at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. Injures included multiple fractures and bruises. As a result of the investigation, Justin Lamotte and Jazmyn Walker were cited into Caledonia County Court for 9/15/25 to answer charges of domestic assault.

 

No additional information is available at this time. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following arraignment.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 9/15/25 at 0830 hours       

COURT: Caledonia County

 

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE

 

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Detective Sgt Lyle Decker

Bureau of Criminal Investigations

Troop A East

VSP-St. Johnsbury Barracks

 

