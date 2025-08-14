VSP BCI A-Troop East/Domestic Assault
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A4004261
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det SGT Lyle Decker
STATION: A-Troop East BCI
CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111
DATE/TIME: May 2025
INCIDENT LOCATION: St Johnsbury
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Justin Lamotte
AGE: 24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Johnsbury, VT
ACCUSED: Jazmyn Walker
AGE: 22
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Johnsbury, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
In May 2025 the Vermont State Police and the Department for Children and Families begin an investigation into injuries of a three month old infant. The infant was examined by staff at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. Injures included multiple fractures and bruises. As a result of the investigation, Justin Lamotte and Jazmyn Walker were cited into Caledonia County Court for 9/15/25 to answer charges of domestic assault.
No additional information is available at this time. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following arraignment.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 9/15/25 at 0830 hours
COURT: Caledonia County
MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Detective Sgt Lyle Decker
Bureau of Criminal Investigations
Troop A East
VSP-St. Johnsbury Barracks
