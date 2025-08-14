Traffic Alert - Rt 7 Ferrisburgh

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

New Haven Barracks

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Northbound lane of Rt 7 is CLOSED in the area of New Haven Rd in Ferrisburgh due to a crash.

This incident is expected to last for an undetermined amount of time. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.



