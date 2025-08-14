Cuesta College Selects PlanetBids to Modernize Procurement and Contract Management

PlanetBids centralizes procurement activities, increases vendor participation, reduces administrative burden, and delivers long-term cost savings.

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cuesta College has chosen PlanetBids to support its transition to a fully modernized procurement operation through the adoption of PlanetBids’ solution to manage bids, vendors, contracts, documents, and project evaluation.Cuesta College selected PlanetBids over several alternatives, a decision made easier htanks to PlanetBids’ extensive history in school procurement and its familiarity with more than 1000 procurement experts nationwide. PlanetBids’ ability to centralize procurement activities, increase vendor participation, reduce administrative burden, and deliver long-term cost savings, as well as the platform’s professional design, powerful functionality, and intuitive interface, were all stand-out factors that helped the College make the leap.Key Benefits for Cuesta College Include:- Streamlined Bid and Vendor Management: The system enables targeted vendor outreach, real-time communication tracking, and efficient bid broadcasting to local and national vendors.- Advanced Contract Oversight: Cuesta can now manage contract terms, import bid data, and monitor subcontractor compliance from a centralized interface.- Project Evaluation and Prequalification: Built-in tools support evaluator assignments, scoring workflows, and prequalification processes to simplify project execution and ensure quality vendor participation.- Smart Document Management: With AI-enhanced tools and document collaboration capabilities, staff can easily create, manage, and reference key procurement materials.“Cuesta College’s decision to implement PlanetBids’ end-to-end procurement system reflects their commitment to operational excellence and innovation in procurement,” said Dave DiGiacomo, CEO of PlanetBids. “We are proud to continue supporting procurement leaders who recognize the value of trusted, proven tools.”Vendors interested in working with Cuesta College can register for free and access bid opportunities via the Cuesta College Vendor Portal About Cuesta CollegeCuesta College/San Luis Obispo County Community College District is located at the heart of the scenic California Central Coast in San Luis Obispo County. Highly regarded for its excellent education programs, extensive student success and support programs, and exceptional faculty and staff, Cuesta College serves the educational needs of approximately 15,000 students through programs that foster academic excellence, workforce development, and lifelong learning. Learn more at cuesta.edu About PlanetBidsPlanetBids’ lifecycle procurement platform helps procurement professionals in the public, private, education, and non-profit sectors streamline their purchasing operations and improve vendor and supplier relationships for better budget and resource management. With tools for bid and vendor management, business certification and insurance tracking, contract and document management, and reporting, PlanetBids is purpose built by procurement industry experts for agencies of all sizes and budgets. To learn more, visit planetbids.com

