Sacramento Municipal Utility District Continues Progression to Clean Energy by Engaging PlanetBids Procurement Platform

PlanetBids will help SMUD conduct fair procurement activities to enhance quality of life for customers and community while responsibly utilizing public funds.

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As part of its continuing commitment to providing reliable, affordable electricity and working towards a clean energy future, Sacramento Municipal Utility District is pleased to announce its new partnership with PlanetBids, the leading procurement software provider for California agencies. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in the District's mission to be a trusted and powerful partner in achieving an inclusive, zero-carbon economy while ensuring energy affordability and reliability.To continue SMUD's dedication to supporting small business and community partnerships in public procurement, PlanetBids will help the District conduct fair and easy procurement activities that enhance quality of life for customers and community while responsibly utilizing public funds.Accelerate Innovation: SMUD is committed to leveraging its relationships to continue innovating he ways it provides energy. PlanetBids’ industry-leading software will help the District automate various procurement tasks and improve vendor communication, reducing administrative burdens and expediting procurement cycles.Protect the Environment: Part of SMUD’s vision is to protect the environment and eliminate greenhouse gas emissions. By adopting PlanetBids, the District will significantly reduce the consumption of paper, fossil fuels, and other resources associated with traditional procurement methods.Encourage Inclusivity: SMUD leverages its relationships to catalyze economic and workforce development and enhance community vitality. PlanetBids will help the District provide opportunities for small and diverse business enterprises while meeting regulatory and business compliance standards.Ensure Affordability: Sacramento Municipal Utility District recognizes its responsibility to provide reliable and affordable electricity to all. Through increased competition and reduced administrative costs, the implementation of PlanetBid's software will contribute to significant cost savings for consumers."We are so honored to partner with Sacramento Municipal Utility District in their pursuit of sustainable public procurement," said Dave DiGiacomo, CEO at PlanetBids. "PlanetBids is designed by procurement experts for procurement professionals to help them optimize every aspect of their jobs, enabling the District to improve efficiency, work toward environmental sustainability, and realize more cost savings. We look forward to making a positive impact together."Vendors who wish to work with Sacramento Municipal Utility District can sign up for free. To sign up or to search past and current bids, please go to the SMUD website. About Sacramento Municipal Utility DistrictSacramento Municipal Utility District is a community-owned, not-for-profit electric service that provides safe, reliable electricity at affordable rates. SMUD’s vision is to be a trusted and powerful partner in achieving an inclusive, zero-carbon economy, leveraging its relationships to accelerate innovation, ensure energy affordability and reliability, protect the environment, eliminate greenhouse gas emissions, catalyze economic and workforce development, promote environmental justice, and enhance community vitality for all. Visit smud.org for more information.About PlanetBidsPlanetBids, established in 2000, is a leading provider of end-to-end procurement software designed to streamline procurement processes, enhance transparency, improve sustainability, and drive cost savings. PlanetBids has assisted public agencies reach more vendors and suppliers, gain greater control and visibility over spending, and automate time-consuming manual procurement practices. Please visit planetbids.com for more information.

