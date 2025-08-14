Learn about kayaks at Aug. 26 MDC program

Body

NEOSHO, Mo. – Whether you enjoy fishing area streams or you like to relax by spending a day paddling a local waterway, a kayak is a great way to connect with the outdoors.

People can learn more about these popular watercrafts at the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) Aug. 26 program “Paddle Sports: Kayak Skills.” This program will be from 6:30-8:30 p.m. and will be taught at MDC’s Allen Bridge Access, which is two miles east of Neosho on Shoal Creek in Newton County. People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/210670

At the Aug. 26 program, MDC Conservation Educator Andy Rhodes will discuss the basic equipment, paddle strokes, and knowledge needed to paddle Missouri’s streams and lakes safely. Participants will also have opportunities to test their paddling skills on Shoal Creek. Program participants should dress for the weather and wear clothes that can get wet.

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate. Use the link above and please provide a valid email.

This Aug. 26 program is coordinated by the staff at MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center, which is located at 201 W. Riviera Drive in Joplin. People can stay informed about upcoming programs at the Shoal Creek Center by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about how to sign up for text alerts from the Shoal Creek Center can call 417-629-3434.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual and in-person programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.