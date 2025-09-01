Marble Box Marks Labor Day by Championing Smarter Insurance Staffing Models

Marble Box Logo

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In recognition of Labor Day, Marble Box is highlighting the critical role of operational support teams in powering the insurance industry forward. As agencies and carriers face ongoing hiring challenges and rising workloads, demand continues to grow for specialized back-office support that delivers accuracy, scale, and reliability.Marble Box currently employs over 800 full-time insurance professionals who handle core administrative functions, including policy servicing , claims documentation, underwriting support, quoting , and accounting. By managing over 30,000 transactions daily with 99.9% accuracy, the company provides insurance organizations with a dependable extension of their in-house teams — without the costs and complexity of traditional hiring.Marble Box operates within a secure, HIPAA-compliant environment certified under ISO 27001:2022 and SOC 2 Type 2 standards. All teams work U.S.-aligned hours and are trained on leading AMS platforms, including Applied Epic, AMS360, and HawkSoft.This Labor Day, Marble Box reaffirms its commitment to helping insurance agencies and carriers scale smarter — providing specialized labor that keeps operations running smoothly, teams focused, and customers satisfied.About Marble BoxMarble Box provides dedicated insurance back-office staffing solutions that help agencies and carriers offload high-volume administrative tasks, reduce risk, and increase operational efficiency. The company is headquartered at 233 S Wacker Dr, Suite 4400, Chicago, IL 60606, and serves more than 200 insurance organizations nationwide.

