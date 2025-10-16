Colorado Families Embrace Seasonal Home Makeovers to Create Inviting Spaces for Holiday Visitors

AIM Logo

ENGLEWOOD, UT, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the holiday season approaches, Colorado homeowners are preparing their homes for festive gatherings, cozy dinners, and visiting guests.AIM, a leading local provider of custom window treatments , is seeing a seasonal surge in design consultations as residents seek to elevate their spaces ahead of holiday hosting.“Window treatments are one of the quickest ways to transform a room,” said a spokesperson for AIM. “Whether you’re updating a guest room, making your dining area feel more elegant, or just want to improve energy efficiency before the cold sets in, now’s the time to do it.”AIM specializes in in-home consultations, where their design experts bring curated product samples and layout suggestions tailored to each space. This hands-on approach is especially helpful during the holidays, when time is limited and homeowners want trusted guidance to get things done right.Popular choices this season include warm-toned roman shades for a soft, welcoming ambiance, layered treatments that add a designer touch to living areas, and motorized shades that offer convenience and clean lines for entertaining.With unpredictable weather and short timelines leading up to the holidays, AIM’s mobile design service makes it easy for clients to find the perfect look without leaving home. Their personalized recommendations are based on the home’s natural light, existing décor, and hosting needs—all with professional measurement and installation included.Homeowners can schedule a free consultation by visiting www.aimyourhome.com or calling the number below.

