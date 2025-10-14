Submit Release
Colorado Homes with Large Windows Benefit from Layered Window Treatments, Says AIM

ENGLEWOOD, CO, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Colorado’s modern home designs continue to embrace open floor plans and oversized windows, homeowners are increasingly turning to layered window treatments to balance beauty with function.

AIM, a locally owned window treatment company, reports a rise in demand for personalized solutions that combine style, privacy, and energy efficiency.

“Layering sheer curtains with roller or blackout shades is one of the most effective ways to maintain the stunning natural light these homes are known for—without sacrificing privacy or insulation,” said a spokesperson for AIM. “Especially in Colorado, where the sun can be intense and winters are cold, layering gives homeowners more control.”

AIM's in-home design consultations focus on these unique challenges. Their team helps homeowners choose from hundreds of fabric and material combinations to create a layered look that complements the home’s interior while solving practical issues like heat gain, glare, and energy loss.

Large windows are a staple of Colorado architecture, especially in newer construction and mountain-view homes. But they also pose challenges: direct sunlight fades furniture, and single-layer shades often don’t offer enough temperature control.

With AIM’s expertise, homeowners can install double-duty solutions—such as motorized blackout shades tucked behind soft sheers—that adapt to the season and time of day.

As part of its commitment to service, AIM offers free in-home consultations across Colorado, bringing product samples and design expertise directly to homeowners.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit www.aimyourhome.com.

Kevin Clancy
AIM
+1 (720) 790-4381
