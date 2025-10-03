GSE Brings Innovative Retirement and Wealth Planning Strategies to Southern California

We focus on strategies that help our clients retire tax-free, protect what they’ve worked so hard to build and pass their wealth on securely.” — Deric Ned

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GSE, a financial planning firm specializing in tax-free retirement planning , estate strategies and principal-protected wealth solutions , has opened an office in Pasadena, Calif.GSE’s mission is to help more Americans achieve financial freedom through customized, tax-efficient planning strategies that safeguard assets and protect family legacies.Founded and led by Deric Ned , the firm is recognized for its expertise in designing retirement plans that combine principal protection with tax-advantaged growth opportunities. GSE’s approach emphasizes strategies that minimize taxes, reduce risk and ensure long-term financial stability.“Too many retirees are burdened with unnecessary taxes and market uncertainty,” said Ned. “We focus on strategies that help our clients retire tax-free, protect what they’ve worked so hard to build and pass their wealth on securely.”GSE’s tailored solutions include:Tax-Free Retirement Planning: Building reliable, sustainable income streams while reducing or eliminating retirement taxes.Estate Planning: Protecting and transferring wealth to the next generation efficiently and tax-smart.Principal-Protected Wealth Solutions: Growth opportunities that shield savings from market downturns.Access to licensed Fiduciaries.GSE also provides financial literacy resources to empower clients with knowledge, helping them make informed decisions about their financial futures.For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit www.gseinservice.com About GSEGSE is a financial planning firm dedicated to helping individuals and families create secure, tax-efficient retirement strategies and estate plans. Founded by Deric Ned, GSE combines personalized service with innovative solutions to deliver principal protection, tax-smart planning and long-term wealth preservation.

