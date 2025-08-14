Mississippi Lottery Opens FY26 with $8.63 Million Transfer to State

Powerball Jackpot Rolls Past Half-a-Billion Dollar Mark

JACKSON, MISS. – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation has completed its July transfer of $8,627,069.02 in net proceeds to the Lottery Proceeds Fund in the Mississippi State Treasury. This is the first transfer for Fiscal Year 2026, which began July 1, 2025.

For fiscal year 2025 ending on June 30, 2025, the Mississippi Lottery Corporation transferred a total of $113,001,105.82 to the state. Since the Lottery’s launch, a combined $700 million has been transferred to state funds with $479 million to the State Highway Fund, helping support vital road and bridge projects across Mississippi, and $221 million to the Education Enhancement Fund, which supports early learning collaboratives, the Teacher Supply Fund, and critical upgrades to the Mississippi Student Information System.

All numbers contingent on financial audit.

Powerball Jackpot Rolls to Estimated $565 Million

With no ticket matching the 5 white balls and red Powerball in the Wednesday, Aug. 13th drawing, the jackpot continues to roll past half a billion to an estimated $565 million with an estimated cash value of $258.8 million. Mississippi Lottery players have been on a Powerball hot streak and it continued with Wednesday night’s drawing when a ticket purchased at Carthage Junction in Carthage matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win $50,000. The ticket included the $1 Power Play add-on, tripling the prize to $150,000. This is the fifth $50,000 Powerball win in 30 days for Mississippi Lottery players, and four of those five players multiplied their prize by purchasing Power Play.

Powerball tickets are $2 with the option to add Power Play and Double Play for a $1 each. Power Play multiplies prizes while Double Play offers a second drawing of numbers with a $10 million jackpot and separate prize structure. The next Powerball drawing is Saturday, Aug. 16 at 9:59 p.m.

Jackpot Update

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $198 million with an estimated cash value of $89.3 million. Saturday’s Lotto America jackpot is an estimated $2.15 million with an estimated cash value of $980,000. Tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 jackpot is $135,000.

8/14/25