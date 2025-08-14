This Week in Construction: Top Innovations & Industry Trends – August 14, 2025

Construction Links Network - Round Up News Magazine

Peer-to-peer digital content sharing for construction and building professionals

SUNDRE, ALBERTA, CANADA, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since its establishment in 2003, Construction Links Network has emerged as a premier news and information hub in the construction sector. With a commitment to enhancing the digital presence and search engine visibility of its members, Construction Links Network has become an indispensable resource for a wide array of professionals. This includes construction managers, contractors, developers, building and property managers, architects, designers, engineers, and government officials.As a dynamic hub for digital content dissemination, Construction Links Network offers its members diverse engagement opportunities through news releases, company announcements, blogs, podcasts, webinars, case studies, whitepapers, and videos.Featured content published this week includes a range of topical subjects:• George Brown College Launches Free 16-Week Program to Train Ontario’s Next Building Officials• Infrastructure Ontario and Metrolinx Select Team for Yonge North Tunnelling Project• Why Traditional Cost Accounting Fails in Construction Projects• Episode 11: Revolutionizing Construction Collaboration with DPR Construction• The Hidden Plumbing Risks in New Home Builds — And How to Prevent Costly Repairs• KEITHFreight Runner™: A Smarter Way to Move Freight Inside the Facility• Accessibility Ramp Solutions for Canadian Buildings: AODA, ACA, and Provincial Compliance• Chicago Build Expo 2025: Driving Change, Diversity & Equality Across the Midwest’s Built Environment• June 2025 Sees Sharp Drop in Canadian Building Permits• Anticipate future needs with expandable engineering• How Alice Bridges Legacy Systems to Power BI in Under 1 Hour• $13M Federal Investment to Accelerate Green Skills in Canada’s Trades Sector• CAA Joins Coalition Pushing for Recycled Aggregates in Ontario Infrastructure• Summit Steel Buildings opens new sales and service office to strengthen Ontario presence• Free AIA-Approved Webinar: Balancing Comfort and Cost in Energy Management• Starlight Investments Breaks Ground on Victoria’s Largest Multi-Family Housing ProjectStay informed by subscribing to the Round Up News Magazine, a weekly digest reaching over 7,000 industry professionals. Connect with Construction Links Network to thrive in the ever-evolving construction, building, and design sectors.

