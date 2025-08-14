Traffic Alert Main Street Vergennes

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

New Haven Barracks

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Main Street, Vergennes is Blocked by downed wires in the area of School Street due to a Crash.

This incident is expected to last for undetermined amount of time. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

