MEC David Maynier announces provincial winners of 2025 National Teaching Awards, 15 Aug
Tomorrow evening, 15 August 2025, the Western Cape Minister of Education, David Maynier, and the Head: Education, Brent Walters, will announce the provincial winners of the 2025 National Teaching Awards.
This is the 25th year in which the awards will be made to celebrate excellence in teaching, and the provincial winners will move on as nominees for the National Teaching Awards.
The event starts at 17h30 and will be livestreamed on MS Teams and Facebook:
Date: 15 August 2025
Time: 17h30
MS Teams: https://bit.ly/4fzZhBb
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/1167845428735396/
A statement will be released after the event, along with profiles and photos of the winners. Contact details for the winners will be available for the media.
Media Enquiries:
Kerry Mauchline – Spokesperson to Minister David Maynier
Email: Kerry.Mauchline@westerncape.gov.za
Follow Minister Maynier's WhatsApp channel for more news and updates:
https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAQKqO2f3EHitqE5n28
