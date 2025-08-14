MEC David Maynier announces provincial winners of 2025 National Teaching Awards, 15 Aug

Tomorrow evening, 15 August 2025, the Western Cape Minister of Education, David Maynier, and the Head: Education, Brent Walters, will announce the provincial winners of the 2025 National Teaching Awards.

This is the 25th year in which the awards will be made to celebrate excellence in teaching, and the provincial winners will move on as nominees for the National Teaching Awards.

The event starts at 17h30 and will be livestreamed on MS Teams and Facebook:

Date: 15 August 2025

Time: 17h30

MS Teams: https://bit.ly/4fzZhBb

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/1167845428735396/

A statement will be released after the event, along with profiles and photos of the winners. Contact details for the winners will be available for the media.

Media Enquiries:

Kerry Mauchline – Spokesperson to Minister David Maynier

Email: Kerry.Mauchline@westerncape.gov.za

