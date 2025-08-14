Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga addresses South African National Association for Special School, 14 Aug

The Minister in the Presidency Responsible for Women, Youth and Persons with Disability is addressing the South African National Association for Special School at Anew Resort White River Mpumalanga from Thursday 14 August 2025. by calling for Collaborative Strategies in Supporting of Special Schools to Become Centers of Inclusive Excellence.

South Africa adopted an inclusive education policy (Education White Paper 6) in 2001, aiming to ensure all learners, regardless of their background or abilities, have access to quality education. This shift, in Education aims to leverage the expertise and resources of special schools to assist both learners enrolled at the special school and those in mainstream schools.

Members of the Media are invited to cover the event as follows

Date: 14 August 2025

Venue: ANew Resort White River Mpumalanga.

Time: 09:00-12:00

Education is a fundamental right. Yet, many children with disabilities in South Africa still face barriers to accessing quality education. This engagement will explore how inclusive education can transform classrooms into spaces where diversity is celebrated, and every learner is empowered to succeed.

Media Enquiries

Cassius Selala

Head of Communication: Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities

Cell: 060 534 0672

