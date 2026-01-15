Kingdom & Co. Earns Four Honors in the 2025 Best of Las Vegas Awards

Kingdom & Co., a leading luxury design-build firm, is proud to announce it has been recognized with four awards in the 2025 Best of Las Vegas Awards

These awards validate the passion our team brings to every custom home, interior, and staged space. We are grateful to our clients and community for their trust and support.” — Brian Horner, Founder

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kingdom & Co. , a leading luxury design-build firm serving the Las Vegas Valley, is proud to announce it has been recognized with four awards in the 2025 Best of Las Vegas Awards, presented by the Las Vegas Review-Journal. This year marks the 44th installment of the iconic program, which continues to be the largest “Best Of” contest in North America, with more than 17 million votes cast.Kingdom & Co. received the following distinctions:• Gold – Custom Home Builder• Silver – Luxury Home Builder• Bronze – Interior Design Firm• Bronze – Home StagingThese honors reflect Kingdom & Co.’s comprehensive approach to residential and commercial design, remodeling, and construction, delivering cohesive, high-end experiences from concept through completion. The firm’s commitment to craftsmanship, transparency, and client collaboration has positioned it as a trusted leader in custom and luxury home building in Southern Nevada.“Being recognized across multiple categories by the Las Vegas community is an incredible honor,” said Brian Horner, Owner/Founder of Kingdom & Co. “These awards validate the passion our team brings to every custom home, interior, and staged space. We are grateful to our clients and community for their trust and support.”The Best of Las Vegas Awards celebrate excellence across a wide range of industries, with winners selected entirely by public vote — making the recognition a true reflection of consumer confidence and satisfaction. Kingdom & Co.’s success aligns with the program’s emphasis on quality, integrity, and standout service. The company was also recently highlighted for its process-driven, transparent approach that differentiates it from competitors in the construction industry.To learn more about Kingdom & Co.’s award-winning approach and services, visit The Best of Las Vegas website or explore the firm’s portfolio at www.kingdomandco.com About Kingdom & Co.Kingdom & Co. is a Las Vegas–based luxury design-build firm specializing in custom homes, luxury residences, commercial design, interior design, and home staging. Known for its integrated process, refined aesthetics, and meticulous execution, Kingdom & Co. creates elevated living environments tailored to each client’s vision.About Best of Las VegasNow in its 44th year, Best of Las Vegas is the largest “Best Of” awards program in North America, celebrating the businesses, professionals, and services that make Las Vegas exceptional — all as voted by the community.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.