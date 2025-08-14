SiGMA Euro-Med 2025 launches with exclusive affiliate retreat in Gozo

GOZO, MALTA, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the lead-up to SiGMA Euro-Med 2025, SiGMA Group is extending an exclusive invitation to 50 VIP affiliates for an unforgettable networking retreat in Gozo, Malta’s sister island. Powered by the Ministry of Gozo and Invest Gozo, and taking place from 28th to 30th August, this all-inclusive experience sets the stage for deeper industry connections ahead of the event.The SiGMA Affiliate Retreat Gozo precedes SiGMA Euro-Med, set for 1st to 3rd September at the Mediterranean Maritime Hub in Malta. With 12,000 delegates and 1,000 sponsors and exhibitors expected, the conference builds on the success of previous editions, bringing a high level of expertise and insight to the island for Malta Week.SiGMA Affiliate Retreat Gozo: Putting relationships front and centreThis retreat offers a strategic mechanism to position Gozo within the digital economy narrative, aligning directly with Malta Vision 2050’s emphasis on sustainability, technological innovation, and regional balance, and with the Gozo Regional Development Strategy’s focus on enhancing Gozo’s international profile.Tailored to represent an elite, global network of affiliates from within the gaming and tech spaces, including content creators, digital marketers, and online entrepreneurs, this invite-only retreat offers a seamless fusion of luxury hospitality, Mediterranean charm, and networking. Against the serene backdrop of Gozo’s rugged coastal trails, sweeping cliffs, and charming stone buildings, delegates will experience authentic, meaningful dialogue away from the hustle of the main floor.Whether enjoying a locally-sourced dinner in a rustic 300-year-old farmhouse or sailing into one of Gozo’s signature sunsets, every moment is designed to foster lasting relationships and spark collaboration at the highest levels.The SiGMA Affiliate Retreat Gozo VIP Package Includes:2-night stay in a luxury Gozo resortCurated entertainment and team-building activities, including vineyard tours and water sportsPrivate sunset yacht sailing with dinner onboardExclusive dining at eateries known for top-notch local cuisineMalta: A business-first destinationMalta continues to solidify its reputation as a business-first destination for the global gaming community. As part of the SiGMA World Tour 2025, SiGMA Euro-Med aims to further elevate this status by offering unmatched platforms for innovation, dialogue, and growth across the gaming and tech landscapes.Secure Your SpotOnly 50 slots are available for this unique Gozo retreat. Don’t miss the opportunity to be part of an intimate and influential gathering ahead of SiGMA Euro-Med. Register now.

