AVer Receives Frost & Sullivan’s 2025 Global Company of the Year Recognition for Excellence in Medical-Grade Cameras

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AVer Information Europe B.V., an award-winning provider of AI audio-video solutions, has received the 2025 Global Company of the Year Recognition in the medical-grade PTZ cameras industry for its outstanding achievements in technology innovation, healthcare-focused strategy execution, and customer impact. This recognition highlights AVer’s consistent leadership in driving measurable outcomes, strengthening its market position, and delivering customer-centric innovation in an evolving competitive landscape.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. AVer excelled in both, demonstrating its ability to align strategic initiatives with market demand while executing them with efficiency, consistency, and scale.

“AVer is right in the middle of a significant transformation in healthcare delivery, with products and services that enable and positively contribute to this change,” said David Frigstad, Chairman at Frost & Sullivan.

Guided by a long-term growth strategy focused on AI-driven innovation, platform-agnostic product design, and healthcare collaboration, AVer has shown its ability to adapt and lead in a rapidly evolving landscape. The company’s strategic agility and sustained investment in connected healthcare solutions have enabled it to scale effectively across clinical and homecare environments.

Innovation remains central to AVer’s approach. Its suite of medical-grade PTZ cameras addresses the full spectrum of telehealth, tele-ICU, tele-sitting, and remote patient monitoring needs, offering seamless integration, scalability, and high-performance video capabilities.

AVer’s unwavering commitment to customer experience further strengthens its position in the market. By offering robust support resources — such as training videos, comprehensive manuals, and localized expert assistance via phone, email, or video conferencing — the company ensures that every implementation is successful. Its platform-agnostic camera designs simplify deployments across diverse healthcare settings, enhancing adoption and long-term value.

Frost & Sullivan commends AVer for setting a high standard in competitive strategy, execution, and market responsiveness. The company’s vision, innovation pipeline, and customer-first culture are shaping the future of connected healthcare and driving tangible results at scale.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Company of the Year Recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. It recognizes forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence. Frost & Sullivan Best Practices recognitions honor companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About AVer Europe

AVer Europe is a market leader in intelligent video solutions for education, business, and government sectors. With award-winning cameras, video bars, and Pro AV products, AVer delivers innovation, quality, and reliability, empowering people to connect and collaborate seamlessly.

