AVer’s PTZ231 and PTZ211 Cameras Achieve Zoom Pro AV Certification

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, September 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AVer Information Europe B.V., an award-winning provider of AI audio-video solutions, announces the PTZ231 and PTZ211 have obtained Zoom Pro AV Camera Certification. Delivering crisp 1080p visuals and AI-enhanced tracking, AVer's PTZ231 and PTZ211 create a seamless Zoom meeting environment that keeps participants engaged and connected whether remote or in-person.

The PTZ231 combines full-HD resolution with an impressive 30X optical zoom to capture both intricate details and wide-angle views, making it ideal for conferences, streaming, and broadcast venues. Additionally, the PTZ211 features 12X optical zoom in a compact form factor designed for classrooms, huddle spaces, and houses of worship. Now Zoom-certified, the PTZ231 and PTZ211 promote meeting equity by delivering consistent, high-quality video experiences across any hybrid environment.

“We’re excited that our PTZ231 and PTZ211 cameras are now Zoom Pro AV certified. At AVer, we work hard to create tools that make professional collaboration easier, and this certification shows we’re on the right track. It means our customers can count on smooth integration with Zoom and enjoy great video quality without the worry.” – said Rene Buhay, SVP Sales & Marketing at AVer Europe.

“Zoom Certified solutions are designed to meet the highest standards of performance and reliability,” said Eric Yu, Zoom’s Head of Hardware Partnership. “We are excited to certify AVer’s PTZ231 and PTZ211 cameras as part of the Zoom Pro AV Camera ecosystem. These additions support our commitment to video solutions that empower dynamic collaboration experiences across a wide range of professional environments.”

Featuring SmartShoot and SmartFrame AI functions, the PTZ231 and PTZ211 automatically switch between preset zones, frame groups, and keep presenters centered without manual intervention. When paired with AVer PTZ Link software and leading third-party microphone arrays, the cameras add voice-tracking capability for hands-free speaker-following. The PTZ231 and PTZ211 include simultaneous USB, IP, HDMI, and 3G-SDI outputs to simplify complex audiovisual workflows while ensuring pristine image quality and near-lossless latency. Both cameras feature pan-tilt mechanics capable of 0.1°-per-step precision, enabling fluid movement for lectures, worship services, and live events.

