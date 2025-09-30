AVer MD720UIS Earns Zoom Pro AV Camera Certification, Elevating Telehealth Experiences

MD720UIS Medical-grade camera receives Zoom certification

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, September 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AVer Information Europe B.V., an award-winning provider of AI audio-video solutions, announces the MD720UIS, a medical-grade, all-in-one PTZ camera, has obtained the Zoom Pro AV Camera Certification. Purpose-built for telehealth and patient monitoring, the MD720UIS delivers a seamless Zoom experience, enabling healthcare professionals to provide consistent, high-quality care in virtual consultations, intensive care units, telesitting programs, and remote patient monitoring environments.

The MD720UIS is engineered to meet the evolving demands of modern healthcare. Featuring 20X optical zoom, ultra-clear 4K imaging and IR night vision, the MD720UIS ensures sharp, detailed visuals in any lighting condition. With PoE++ connectivity, it transmits both power and data over a single Ethernet cable, simplifying setup across medical carts, patient rooms and virtual nurse stations. Designed with privacy and compliance in mind, the MD720UIS features a Local Privacy Mode that halts audio and video transmission, plus an intelligent Mosaic function that automatically masks bodies or faces in the frame to protect patient identity.

The MD720UIS leverages powerful Edge AI capabilities to support multitasking in clinical settings. Users can run multiple apps simultaneously via Picture-in-Picture (PiP) or Split Screen modes for maximum operational flexibility. Embedded two-way audio with AI noise reduction allows for clear, lifelike communication between patients and caregivers. Advanced computer vision features, including AI Fall and Bed Egress Detection, and AI Face and Eye Tracking, enhance patient safety and streamline clinical workflows by triggering real-time alerts and enabling responsive monitoring.

“Zoom-certified solutions are built to deliver the highest standards in performance, usability and reliability,” said Eric Yu, Zoom’s Head of Hardware Partnership. “We are proud to welcome the AVer MD720UIS to the Zoom Pro AV ecosystem to transform how healthcare teams connect with and care for their patients.”

In addition to supporting diagnostics and patient engagement, the MD720UIS integrates easily with third-party peripherals and medical displays to share critical visuals and data directly on monitors and TVs. Fully compliant with TAA and NDAA standards and certified to EN 60601-1-2 medical safety specifications, the MD720UIS meets stringent regulatory requirements for medical devices.

Keep up with the latest news from AVer Europe on LinkedIn. To learn more about AVer Europe, please visit www.avereurope.com.

