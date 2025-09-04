AVer Europe Partners with Utelogy to Deliver Smarter, Data-Driven AV Device Management

AVer Europe Partners with Utelogy

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, September 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AVer Information Europe B.V., a leading provider of video conferencing & Pro AV solutions, announced a new partnership with Utelogy Corporation, a global leader in cloud-based management, monitoring, and analytics software for AV and UC ecosystems. This collaboration will empower organisations with smarter, more sustainable operations by seamlessly integrating AVer’s advanced camera solutions into the Utelogy platform.

Through this partnership, a selection of AVer’s professional-grade cameras are fully integrated with Utelogy’s platform, enabling users to monitor, manage, and analyse device performance with unprecedented ease. Current AVer models already supported include the CAM550, CAM570, CAM520 Pro2, TR300 Series, and PTZ310/330 Series. More AVer solutions are expected to be added in the near future as the partnership expands.

“By partnering with Utelogy, we are giving our customers greater visibility, control, and intelligence across their AV environments,” said Rene Buhay, SVP Sales & Marketing at AVer Europe. “This collaboration reflects our commitment to delivering not just high-quality hardware, but also smarter, integrated solutions that make hybrid communication more reliable, sustainable, and easy to manage.”

Empowering Smarter AV/UC Environments The integration with Utelogy means organisations can now take advantage of a powerful set of features designed to reduce costs, streamline operations, and improve the user experience, including:

· Remote Monitoring & Remediation: Anticipate and resolve issues before they disrupt operations, with the ability to remotely manage and control devices.

· Asset & Operations Automation: Track warranties, firmware versions, and license renewals while automating routine processes such as powering systems on/off, scheduling updates, and configuring room scenes.

· Data Analytics: Gain deep insights into device performance, device usage patterns, and space utilization metrics to make data-driven decisions that improve workflows and optimise resources.

· Simple, Intuitive Controls: Build customised room controls that make complex systems accessible to everyone on a single cloud platform.

“This partnership with AVer Europe brings a new level of insight to AV device management,” said Nicole Corbin, VP of Product at Utelogy. “By combining AVer’s advanced camera solutions with the Utelogy platform, we’re enabling organizations to proactively manage and optimize their meeting spaces, reduce complexity, and deliver better user experiences across every environment.

This partnership highlights AVer Europe’s ongoing commitment to supporting enterprise, education, and government sectors with solutions that make hybrid work and collaboration effortless. By aligning with Utelogy’s platform, AVer customers will benefit from simplified device management, enhanced sustainability, and measurable operational improvements.



About AVer Europe

AVer Europe is a leading provider of innovative video conferencing and education technology solutions that help people connect, collaborate, and learn in smarter ways. From award-winning PTZ cameras to AI-powered tracking and professional video solutions, AVer is trusted by organisations worldwide to deliver high-quality, reliable communication experiences.

About Utelogy Corporation

Utelogy Corporation publishes an enterprise-grade software platform for managing, monitoring, controlling, and automating connected workspaces. This hardware-agnostic platform revolutionizes productivity for end-users and enables advanced services for integrators and Managed Service Providers (MSP’s). Headquartered in Petaluma, California Utelogy’s customers are from the corporate, education and government sec-tors. For more information, visit https://www.utelogy.com/

