Infinity Massage Chairs Announces Infinity Ultra Imperial Now with High-Fidelity Sound by Harman/Kardon

The Infinity Ultra Imperial featuring Sound by Harman/Kardon — where advanced massage technology meets premium audio for unmatched at-home relaxation.

Intelligent Massage Meets Premium Sound for a Full-Body Wellness Experience

SEABROOK, NH, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Infinity Massage Chairs is proud to unveil the next evolution in personalized wellness: the Infinity Ultra Imperial®, now featuring high-fidelity Sound by Harman/Kardon audio, plus other updates. By bringing together Infinity’s cutting-edge massage innovations and Sound by Harman/Kardon's signature audio quality, the product offers users a deeply relaxing experience that engages both body and mind.

Infinity’s Intersound® Technology uses opposing Bluetooth speakers to create a personal sound cocoon, surrounding the user in rich, audio, whether it’s music or ambient soundscapes. Paired with premium Sound by Harman/Kardon, this experience delivers not just relaxation, but the finest audio integrations available in a massage chair today.

“Unmatched Relaxation by Infinity. Unrivaled Sound by Harman/Kardon. With the Ultra Imperial, luxury massage meets premium audio for a wellness experience that truly stands apart,” said Jim Coppins, President at Infinity Massage Chairs.

Building on the legacy of the Imperial Syner-D, the Ultra Imperial takes one of our best chairs and elevates it. It retains the signature Syner-D Dual Mechanism Technology and Flex-Track design for full-body coverage and superior spinal decompression, while adding mechanical arm rollers, foot heat, and an advanced health sensor to track key wellness metrics and recommended a personalized massage program. Paired with premium Sound by Harman/Kardon, the Ultra Imperial delivers a full-body massage experience complemented by rich, high-fidelity audio—creating a personalized retreat that engages both body and mind. Together, these features provide an upgraded, comprehensive head-to-toe experience that builds on everything customers loved about the Imperial Syner-D.

In addition to the Ultra Imperial, Infinity is also introducing the Aura® Elite 4D massage chair. The next in a line of affordable Aura premium massage chairs, The Aura Elite 4D features a more advanced human-hand-like back mechanism. The fully featured chair is controlled by a touchscreen tablet controller allowing the user to access any one of the 21 Choreographed Automatic programs or build their own and store it in memory.

The Ultra Imperial and the Aura Elite 4D are available at select Costco Roadshows nationwide. For more information, visit: https://infinitymassagechairs.com/massage-chairs/details/ULTRA-IMPERIAL or find a Costsco Roadshow: https://www.costco.com/infinity-massage-schedule.html

About Infinity Massage Chairs

Infinity Massage Chairs is a premier provider of state-of-the-art massage technology, committed to enhancing well-being through innovative design and superior craftsmanship. With a focus on relaxation, recovery, and luxury, Infinity continues to lead the industry with cutting-edge products that redefine comfort and convenience. For more information, visit www.infinitymassagechairs.com.

About HARMAN Embedded Audio

HARMAN Embedded Audio, a specialized consumer business unit within HARMAN International, is a full-service audio and voice technology provider that embeds proprietary hardware and software systems into partner products. HARMAN works with leading global brands to elevate audio performance. In 2017, HARMAN became a wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. For more information, visit www.embedded.harman.com.

