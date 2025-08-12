Infinity Massage Chairs Partners with HARMAN to Redefine the Ultimate Relaxation Experience

Infinity Massage Chairs partners with HARMAN to integrate premium Sound by Harman/Kardon, redefining relaxation with the perfect fusion of world-class massage and exceptional audio.

Merging World-Class Massage Technology With Premium Sound by Harman/Kardon for an Unparalleled Wellness Retreat

By integrating HARMAN’s renowned sound technology into our chairs, we’re redefining relaxation. This partnership enables a truly immersive wellness experience through audio that goes beyond massage.” — David Figler, EVP of Product at Infinity Massage Chairs

SEABROOK, NH, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Infinity Massage Chairs, a leader in innovative massage technology, is proud to announce its new partnership with HARMAN, the legendary audio company known for delivering premium sound experiences. This collaboration brings together Infinity’s world-class massage technology with HARMAN high-fidelity Sound by Harman/Kardon speakers to create the ultimate relaxation experience—where superior comfort meets immersive sound.

As part of this groundbreaking partnership, select Infinity Massage Chairs will now feature HARMAN’s industry-leading audio systems, transforming each session into a multi-sensory retreat. Whether users seek a deep tissue massage to relieve tension or a gentle, soothing experience, they can now enhance their relaxation with crystal-clear music, guided meditation, or ambient soundscapes, all delivered with the signature acoustic precision of Sound by Harman/Kardon.

“At Infinity, we are dedicated to elevating the way people unwind and recover,” said David Figler, EVP of Product & Brand Management at Infinity Massage Chairs. “By integrating HARMAN’s renowned sound technology into our chairs, we’re not just enhancing relaxation—we’re redefining it. This long-term partnership will allow users to engage in a truly immersive wellness experience using an audio soundscape that goes beyond massage, thanks to HARMAN’s world class technology.”

HARMAN’s commitment to excellence in audio engineering aligns seamlessly with Infinity’s mission to push the boundaries of comfort and self-care. The integration of Sound by Harman/Kardon premium speakers ensures that every user can enjoy high-quality sound that complements their massage routine, whether it’s calming nature sounds, their favorite playlist, or guided relaxation sessions.

This partnership represents a significant leap forward in the luxury wellness space, blending the best in audio and massage innovation. Infinity Massage Chairs featuring Sound by Harman/Kardon will be available at select retailers and showrooms nationwide.

For more information on this partnership and product availability, visit www.infinitymassagechairs.com

About Infinity Massage Chairs

Infinity Massage Chairs is a premier provider of state-of-the-art massage technology, committed to enhancing well-being through innovative design and superior craftsmanship. With a focus on relaxation, recovery, and luxury, Infinity continues to lead the industry with cutting-edge products that redefine comfort and convenience.

About HARMAN Embedded Audio

HARMAN Embedded Audio, a specialized consumer business unit within HARMAN International, is a full-service audio and voice technology provider that embeds proprietary hardware and software systems into partner products. To elevate the audio and voice performance of every partner product, HARMAN Embedded Audio combines an expert team of sales, operations, engineering, and development professionals to create true product differentiation and winning business solutions with Sound by JBL, Sound by Harman/Kardon, or Sound by Infinity co-branding opportunities. HARMAN Embedded Audio works with leading global brands to provide tuning expertise for audio and voice integration in a variety of industries including consumer electronics, enterprise, fitness, Internet of Things (IoT), safety/security, healthcare and recreation. In 2017, HARMAN became a wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. All third-party trademarks referenced by HARMAN remain the property of their respective owners. For more information, visit Embedded.Harman.com.

