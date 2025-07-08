Infinity Massage Chairs Introduces The Restora Chair, Redefining Lounger Design with Concealed Wellness Technology

The Restora Chair™ by Infinity Massage Chairs — a sculptural 2-in-1 power lounger that blends everyday comfort with hidden massage technology.

Designed by Japanese Artisan Keiji Ashizawa, The Restora Chair is the first robotic 2-in-1 power lounger, blending design with advanced massage technology.

With The Restora Chair, we created a true 2-in-1 chair that serves as both an elegant piece of furniture and a powerful massage system—integrating wellness into everyday living.” — Michael Milone, Vice President of Retail Sales at Infinity

SEABROOK, NH, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Infinity Massage Chairs proudly introduces The Restora Chair™, a revolutionary innovation in both wellness and design. At first glance, it’s a work of art — a sculptural lounger designed by world-renowned Japanese artisan Keiji Ashizawa, crafted from solid white oak and inspired by the principles of simplicity, functionality, and natural harmony. But The Restora Chair is much more than a beautiful piece of furniture, it’s a true 2-in-1 chair that seamlessly combines elegant living room comfort with advanced massage technology.

Unlike traditional massage chairs, The Restora Chair is designed for everyday living—not just in appearance, but in how it feels. Because the massage mechanism remains hidden until activated, the seatback stays soft, supportive, and undisturbed during normal use. When it’s time to unwind, a sophisticated robotic system rises from within the backrest, delivering five advanced massage techniques that replicate the natural movement of human hands. Once the session ends, the mechanism seamlessly retracts, returning the chair to its unobstructed comfort—perfect for reading, relaxing, or simply enjoying a quiet moment.

The Restora Chair features five expertly designed auto programs, each targeting different muscle groups—from neck to lower back, for personalized relief. The intuitive remote control makes it easy to customize every session. And with a gentle rocking feature, the Power Recliner adds an extra layer of calm, smoothly cradling the body to create an immersive moment of stress relief.

“With The Restora Chair, we created a true 2-in-1 chair that serves as both an elegant piece of furniture and a powerful massage system—seamlessly integrating wellness into everyday living without sacrificing style or comfort,” said Michael Milone, Vice President of Retail Sales at Infinity.

The Restora Chair will be launching at the Infinity Massage Chairs Showroom B-1204, Las Vegas Furniture Market, July 27-31, 2025.

About Infinity Massage Chairs

Infinity Massage Chairs is a premier provider of state-of-the-art massage technology, committed to enhancing well-being through innovative design and superior craftsmanship. With a focus on relaxation, recovery, and luxury, Infinity continues to lead the industry with cutting-edge products that redefine comfort and convenience.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.