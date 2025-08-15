Automotive Brake Pads Market to Reach USD $11.66 Billion by 2029 at 6.7% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Automotive Brake Pads Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Automotive Brake Pads Market?

The market size for automotive brake pads has consistently expanded over the past few years. It is set to increase from $8.6 billion in 2024 to $9 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%. The historical upswing can be tied down to the rise in vehicle sales, focus on automobile safety, heightened consumer awareness and education, strict safety rules and the effects of wear and tear.

In the forthcoming years, substantial growth is projected in the size of the automotive brake pads market, with an estimate to reach $11.66 billion by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The expansion during the forecast period is anticipated due to several factors such as the increasing global vehicle fleet, ongoing changes in automotive design trends, steady focus on vehicle safety, emergence of electric and hybrid vehicles, and trends in maintenance and the aftermarket. Critical trends to be expected within the forecast period encompass the production of low-dust brake pads, employment of high-tech composite materials, the incorporation of wear monitoring sensors, emphasis on noise reduction technologies, and a rise in the demand for ceramic brake pads.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Automotive Brake Pads Global Market Growth?

The growth of the automotive brake pads market is expected to be fuelled by the increasing popularity of electric vehicles (EVs). Electric vehicles function on an electric motor which derives power from a battery and can be recharged from an external power source. These vehicles leverage automotive brake pads to ensure more effective and secure regenerative braking mechanisms, which not only decelerate the vehicle but also safeguard it from accidents. For instance, Sustainable Bus, the Italy-based media outlet concentrating on eco-friendly buses and sustainability reported a 53% surge in European electric bus registrations in 2023, in comparison to 2022. Hence, the burgeoning demand for electric vehicles is acting as a catalyst for the expansion of the automotive brake pads market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Automotive Brake Pads Market?

Major players in the Automotive Brake Pads include:

• ACDelco LLC

• Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd.

• Allied Nippon Limited

• Brakes India Private Limited

• Brakewel Automotive Components India Private Limited

• G.U.D Holdings (Pty) Ltd.

• Hindustan Composites Limited

• Makino Auto Industries Private Limited

• MAT Holdings Inc.

• Nisshinbo Holdings Inc.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Automotive Brake Pads Market?

The automotive brake pads market is seeing a rise in product innovation as a major trend, with leading firms concentrating on creating innovative solutions to fortify their market standing. For example, in March 2023, Brakes India Pvt Ltd., a firm based in India, introduced ZAP brake pads. These pads, which utilize cutting-edge friction technology, are designed specifically for electric vehicles, and serve as powerful stopping mechanisms. Made specifically for battery-powered electric vehicles, they meet environmental safety and sustainability criteria.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Automotive Brake Pads Market Report?

The automotive brake padsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Material Type: Semi-Metallic, Non-Asbestos Organic (NAO), Low-Metallic, Ceramic

2) By Position Type: Front, Front And Rear

3) By Vehicle: Two Wheelers, Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles

4) By Sales: Original Equipment Manufacturer, Aftermarket

Subsegments:

1) By Semi-Metallic: Copper-Based, Steel Fiber-Based, Iron-Based

2) By Non-Asbestos Organic (NAO): Rubber-Based, Fiber-Based

3) By Low-Metallic: Low-Metallic NAO, Semi-Metallic With Reduced Metal Content

4) By Ceramic: Premium Ceramic, Standard Ceramic

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Automotive Brake Pads Industry?

In 2024, North America led the market for automotive brake pads. The market is predicted to expand most rapidly in the Asia-Pacific region throughout the forecast period. The regions covered in the automotive brake pads market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

