Local Business Mum Hoe Ping Lo Triumphs with Multiple Wins at AusMumpreneur Awards

Emerging AusMumpreneur of the Year - Hoe Ping Lo

Hoe Ping, a local entrepreneur, turns a personal struggle into a multi-award-winning business that's also named a 'Best Invention of the Year' by Time Magazine.

GEELONG, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, August 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hoe Ping of TernX , has been named a winner in multiple categories at the prestigious 2025 AusMumpreneur Awards, including the top honours of Emerging Ausmumpreneur of the Year and Product Design. She was also recognized as runner-up in the Product Innovation category and placed third for One to Watch.Created by sisters Peace Mitchell and Katy Garner, the AusMumpreneur Awards celebrate the achievements of Australian mums in business across a wide range of categories, including business excellence, product innovation, customer service, sustainability, and technology.“There are so many incredible women right across Australia balancing motherhood and entrepreneurship, and these awards are a chance to share their stories and celebrate their success,” adds Katy Garner.The inspiration for Hoe Ping's business was born from a powerful realisation about regret, sparked during her time as a physiotherapist. As a physiotherapist, she had many conversations with elderly clients who shared their deepest regrets, not for the things they had done, but for the things they never did. This powerful lesson stayed with her. When faced with a common but unmet need while traveling with her baby, a "real, messy moment" highlighted the lack of a suitable solution. Feeling frustrated and tired, she realised that this was a problem countless other parents must face. Inspired by her clients' stories of regret over missed opportunities, she vowed not to let her own idea go unpursued. Instead of waiting for someone else to fix it, she decided to take the leap and create a solution herself. This bold step from personal struggle to entrepreneurial action was driven by a deep-seated desire to turn a moment of frustration into a legacy of innovation. What began as a personal problem has since grown into a thriving enterprise, even earning the distinction of being named a " Best Invention of the Year " by Time Magazine."To be named Emerging Ausmumpreneur of the Year and to be honored for our product design is an incredible validation of this journey. These awards are a testament to the power of turning a personal frustration into a force for positive change," says Hoe Ping.Hoe Ping explains that one of the greatest benefits of balancing business and motherhood is the ability to create solutions that make life easier for other parents. “I love having my business because it allows me to take my own experiences and turn them into something that genuinely helps other families navigate the challenges of travel and parenting,” she says.It can be challenging to be a successful businesswoman whilst raising a family, and Hoe Ping's advice for others is: “My journey proves that you shouldn't let your ideas become regrets. My advice to other aspiring entrepreneurs is to trust your instincts and give it a try, you never know where that journey might take you."Thanks to support from Business Events Victoria, this year’s prestigious event was held in regional Victoria for the first time, showcasing Geelong as a thriving hub for innovation, creativity, and women-led business.“This event offered women an opportunity to find connection, support and inspiration while also celebrating their success with others who understand the journey of business and parenting.” explains co-founder Peace Mitchell.Read more about all of the winners at www.ausmumpreneur.com For an interview with Hoe Ping contact hoeping@tern-x.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.