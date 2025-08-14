Water and Sanitation on decline in Mpumalanga water levels

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) calls on the people of the Mpumalanga Province to intensify water conservation measures and continue using water wisely and sparingly as water levels continue to declines in the water management areas and listed dams,

The latest DWS State of Reservoirs report of 11 August 2025 shows that the average dam levels in the Mpumalanga Province further dropped, recording a decline from 98.3% to 98.2%. The Water Management Areas (WMAs) recorded mixed results with the Limpopo-Olifants WMA remaining unchanged at 93.4% while the Inkomati-Usuthu WMA dropped from 97.4% to 97.1%.

In terms of water levels in the three districts of the province, Nkangala recorded an improvement from 99.9% to 100.7% whilst Ehlanzeni and Gert Sibande continue to record declines, dropping from 95.1% to 94.7% and from 99.0% to 98.5%, respectively.

Most of the listed dams in the Lowveld and Ehlanzeni District recorded declines in water levels with only Buffelskloof and Klipkopjes dams recording slight improvements, increasing from 100.2% to 100.3% and from 93.2% to 93.6%, respectively.

The listed dams which recorded declines in the Lowveld include Blyderivierpoort from 97.1% to 96.3%, Driekoppies from 91.9% to 91.7%, Longmere from 88.2% to 83.9%, Witklip from 98.0% to 97.6%, Primkop from 90.6% to 89.4%, Kwena from 99.8% to 99.3%, Da Gama from 96.5% to 95.5%, Inyaka from 97.1% to 96.8%, and Ohrigstad from 73.4% to 72.7%.

The listed dams in the Gert Sibande District recorded mixed results with only Morgenstond Dam remaining unchanged at 100.1%. Nooitgedacht and Vygeboom dams recorded slight improvements, increasing from 100.0% to 100.3% and from 100.1% to 100.4%, respectively.

On the decline in Gert Sibande District, Grootdraai dropped from 99.4% to 98.6%, Jericho from 96.8% to 95.2%, Westoe from 83.5% to 81.9%, and Heyshope from 100.3% to 100.2%.

All the listed dams in the Nkangala District recorded improvements in water levels. Witbank Dam increased from 100.8% to 101.5%, Middelburg from 94.0% to 94.6%, Loskop from 100.4% to 101.1%, and Rhenosterkop from 100.0% to 100.9%.

With South Africa being a water scarce country and one of the 30 driest countries in the world, the Department of Water and Sanitation reminds the public that water conservation remains critical to ensuring reliable water supply to all citizens and water security for the current and future generations.

DWS also encourages communities to be responsible citizens and prevent unnecessary loss of precious water by fixing leaks, reporting pipe bursts to the relevant authorities, and protecting infrastructure from theft and vandalism.

