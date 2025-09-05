Western Cape Infrastructure on handing over of homes and title deeds at Syferfontein and Metro Grounds projects

Today, 5 September 2025, National Deputy Minister of Human Settlements Tandi Mahambehlala, Western Cape Minister of Infrastructure Tertuis Simmers, together with George Executive Mayor Jackie von Brandis celebrated a significant milestone in George with the handover of homes and title deeds at both the Syferfontein and Metro Grounds housing projects.

The Syferfontein Erf 325 housing project will, on completion, deliver approximately 15 000 homes for qualifying beneficiaries. At the East phase, 874 units have already been delivered, of which 860 title deeds have been handed over. This project consists of Building New Ground, First Home Finance, and Military Veterans units.

Today, 30 newly constructed homes were handed over to military veterans at the Syferfontein project. The project also includes a R4 million investment in landscaping, greening, and parks to create safer and more dignified neighbourhoods.

At the Metro Grounds Housing Project, 322 families have already taken occupation of their homes, with a total of 632 Breaking New Ground units under construction across three phases. Phases 1 and 2, comprising 436 units, are completed, with Phase 3 progressing steadily. The total project investment stands at nearly R192 million, with all phases scheduled for completion by December 2025.

Deputy Minister Mahambehlala said, “What makes this project powerful is not just the delivery of units but the creation of inclusive and sustainable communities. Enshrined in Section 26 of the Constitution, all citizens are guaranteed the right to adequate housing. Through projects like Syferfontein, we give life and shape to that right. These houses stand as a testament to government’s commitment to spatial justice. We are actively reversing the legacy of apartheid planning by building integrated communities where veterans, ordinary beneficiaries, the elderly, women, and youth can live side by side.”

“We must acknowledge that this project experienced delays, terminated contracts, and faced resistance at times. There were moments when some feared that the dreams of our veterans would not come to fruition. Yet here we are today – because when government collaborates closely with stakeholders and communities, no challenge is insurmountable. This handover also reminds us of the urgent need for ongoing improvement. Verification processes for Military Veterans must be streamlined, security concerns addressed, and budgets better aligned with rising costs. As Deputy Minister, I will continue to insist that no veteran is left behind due to bureaucracy,” she concluded.

Minister Simmers said, “Today is about more than bricks and mortar – it is about restoring dignity, pride, and hope to our residents. When we hand over a home and a title deed, we give families a foundation on which future generations can build. These projects demonstrate what can be achieved when national, provincial, and local government work together with communities and partners to accelerate delivery. Despite challenges, we remain committed to providing quality housing opportunities because every family deserves a safe place to call home.”

These housing projects form part of the Western Cape Government’s commitment to accelerating human settlement delivery, empowering communities through jobs and skills opportunities, and building sustainable, dignified neighbourhoods.

Enquiries:

Melt Botes

Spokesperson to Provincial Minister Tertuis Simmers

Tel: 021 483 8067

Cell: 082 431 0068

E-mail: Melchior.Botes@westerncape.gov.za

Tsekiso Machike

Spokesperson to the Minister

Cell: 077 410 5050

E-mail: Tsekiso.machike@dhs.gov.za

#ServiceDeliveryZA