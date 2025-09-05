Minister Enoch Godongwana announces new board appointments for Land and Agricultural Development Bank

Minister of Finance, Mr Enoch Godongwana, on Friday, 5 September 2025, announced the appointment and re-appointment of directors to the Board of Directors of the Land and Agricultural Development Bank (Land Bank), effective 3 September 2025. This follows the Cabinet meeting held on 3 September, during which the executive endorsed the appointments based on the Minister’s recommendation.

The appointments, made in terms of Section 9(1) and 9(2) of the Land and Agricultural Development Bank Act (Act No. 15 of 2000), include the re-appointment of two experienced directors and the appointment of six new directors to bolster the Land Bank's governance and strategic leadership and equip the entity for the future.

Re-appointments

Two non-executive directors have been re-appointed for two-year terms ending 2 September 2027:

Prof JF Kirsten

Ms E Pillay

New appointments

Six new non-executive directors have been appointed with terms ending 2 September 2028:

Ms PH Maseko (3 years)

Ms S Ford (3 years)

Ms TF Matlala (3 years)

Mr M Skwatsha (3 years)

Ms X Maluleke (3 years)

One director has been appointed for a two-year term ending 2 September 2027:

All appointments remain subject to security, qualification, and other relevant checks as required.

Minister Godongwana expressed gratitude to the outgoing Board of Directors for their strategic guidance during the Bank's challenging period of financial restructuring, and for their work in securing a liability solution to ensure the Bank's financial sustainability.

“The Land Bank has done well recently but it must do more and build on what the previous board has achieved by dealing with its capacity constraints, addressing its high-cost structure, and diversifying its revenue streams among other things,” said Minister Godongwana.

The Land and Agricultural Development Bank plays a crucial role in supporting South Africa's agricultural sector and rural development initiatives.

“The role that the Land Bank plays in supporting both commercial and emerging farmers, as well as the rural communities that rely on land for their livelihoods, is fundamental to the inclusive and sustainable economic growth at the heart of our national project,” Minister Godongwana added.

Enquiries:

Mfuneko Toyana

Media Liaison Officer

Cell: 079 507 1490

E-mail: Mfuneko.Toyana@treasury.gov.za

