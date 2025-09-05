Western Cape Cultural Affairs on national cuts to cultural event funding

The Western Cape Government (WCG) notes with great concern that the National Department of Sports, Culture and Art continues to withdraw critical funding for flagship cultural events in our province.

While we recognise the national minister's rationale behind the establishment of new festivals, it is important to point out that in the Western Cape we have already been investing in a pipeline of emerging and smaller festivals with the aim of growing them into flagship status over time. This means that the policy direction suggested nationally is already being pursed provincially.

Despite these cuts, the WCG remains committed to supporting established events such as the Cape Town International Jazz Festival, the Cape Town Carnival, the Suidoosterfees and the Open Book Festival, all of which have been directly affected by the withdrawal of national funding.

These festivals have a proven record of delivering wide public benefit from the celebration of our culture and identity, to being powerful drivers of job creation, tourism, and local economic growth. Globally, even the most popular cultural events require continued public funding alongside private sponsorship as the public good they deliver cannot be sustained on ticket sales alone. Behind these events are organisations that give true meaning to social cohesion through culture and sport. Their contributions support local economies and promote sustainability beyond the events sector.

It has been made abundantly clear to the national minister during MINMEC engagements that these cuts will harm communities. Several organisations have reached out to the provincial government, desperate to keep these events alive - We will leverage the strong partnerships that this government has built to support and sustain these important events.

“It is unconscionable that national government continues to punish the people of the Western Cape by withdrawing support from festivals that bring communities together and put food on the table for thousands of households. We will continue to work with all partners, including the private sector, to sustain them while also nurturing new events,” said Provincial Minister Ricardo Mackenzie.

The Western Cape Government will, therefore, continue to pursue a balanced approach of strengthening emerging festivals while ensuring that flagship events remain viable. In this way, we safeguard the province’s cultural heartbeat, which plays a vital role in both community wellbeing and economic growth.

We will not allow the National Government’s neglect to extinguish the joy, creativity, and economic opportunities that these events provide. Festivals create jobs. They build social cohesion. They showcase our province to the world.

The WCG will continue to stand with the people of the Western Cape to ensure that our cultural heartbeat is not silenced.

Enquiries:

Eslynn Apollis

Acting Media Liaison Officer

Provincial Minister Ricardo Mackenzie

Department of Cultural Affairs & Sport

Cell: 072 615 3665

E-mail: Eslynn.Apollis@westerncape.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates

