Military Displays Market to Expand at a 5% CAGR by 2029, Reaching US $1.53 Billion

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Military Displays Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Military Displays Market Worth?

The dimension of the military display market has been demonstrating consistent expansion in the last few years. The market is expected to escalate from a value of $1.21 billion in 2024 to approximately $1.26 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3%. The growth during the historical period is primarily driven by the rising demand for robust displays, emphasis on the modernization of soldiers, training and simulation systems, cybersecurity issues, and worldwide defense spending.

The projected size of the military displays market is trending towards significant expansion in the coming years, with an anticipated worth of $1.53 billion in 2029. The estimated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is 5.0%. This growth within the forecast period is largely due to an emphasis on energy-efficient displays, an increase in unmanned systems, progression in human-machine interface (HMI), urban warfare, and close quarters operations, as well as multi-function displays. Some of the main trends estimated within this period include the incorporation of touchscreen technology, progressive night vision display technology, a shift towards OLED and quantum dot displays, a focus on cybersecurity within display systems, and the creation of ruggedized and sunlight-readable displays, and the development of flexible and curved displays.

Download a free sample of the military displays market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=8144&type=smp

What Are The Factors Driving The Military Displays Market?

Anticipated is the progression of the military display market, propelled by the rising utilization of drones in the armed forces. These drones are increasingly becoming integral for reconnaissance, surveillance, and combat operations, offering boosted operational capabilities while also diminishing personnel risks. Military displays are used in these drones to grant operators live visual data, fostering better situational awareness, target identification, and oversight during reconnaissance, surveillance, and combat efforts. For example, as of May 2023, a UK drone survey involving 2,000 adults and run by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) - a UK government authority that supervises aviation undertakings to ensure safety and regulatory compliance - revealed that Military drone usage in the UK escalated to 48% in 2023 compared to the past 5 years. Hence, the escalating usage of drones in the armed forces is accelerating the expansion of the military display market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Military Displays Market?

Major players in the Military Displays include:

• BAE Systems PLC

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Thales Group

• L3Harris Technologies Inc.

• Elbit Systems Limited

• General Digital Corporation

• Aselsan AS

• Curtiss-Wright Corporation

• Advanced Embedded Solutions Limited

• Crystal Group Inc.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Military Displays Sector?

The primary trend escalating in the military display market is technological innovation. The critical players in this market are intensively engaging in research and development to introduce innovative products and better solutions, thereby solidifying their market standing. Take for example, in May 2022, L3 Harris Technologies, an American company specializing in aerospace and defense technology to deliver comprehensive solutions for customers' pivotal needs like medical displays, unveiled its cutting-edge military display. This incorporates image intensification technology and thermal imagery, coined as Fused Panoramic Night Vision Goggle (F-PANO). This technology intensifies the low observable light in environments like nighttime, bettering optical systems for improved visual imaging. F-PANO equips operators with a sophisticated mobility system to swiftly and clearly identify and respond to threats on the battlefield. It can also relay system communication to the user's device to present Android Tactical Assault Kit (ATAK) data within the goggle's field-of-view.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Military Displays Market Share?

The military displays market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Smart Displays, Conventional Displays

2) By Technology: LED, LCD, AMOLED, OLED

3) By Computer Display: Microdisplays, Small And Medium-Sized Panels, Large Panels

4) By End Market: Naval, Airborne, Land

Subsegments:

1) By Smart Displays: Heads-Up Displays (HUD), Multi-Function Displays (MFD), Augmented Reality Displays, Tactical Displays

2) By Conventional Displays: CRT Displays, LCD Displays, LED Displays, Plasma Displays

View the full military displays market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/military-displays-global-market-report

What Are The Regional Trends In The Military Displays Market?

In 2024, North America led the market for military displays, with Europe following as the second most significant region. The military displays market report includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Military Displays Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Military Cables Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/military-cables-global-market-report

Military Exoskeleton Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/military-exoskeleton-global-market-report

Military Night Vision Device Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/military-night-vision-device-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.